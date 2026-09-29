ETV Bharat / sports

Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan Ready For Irani Cup In Srinagar; Aquib Nabi Misses Due To National Duty

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir will make history when they face the Rest of India in the Irani Cup from October 1 to 5 at the Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar. The five-day, first-class fixture will be the first Irani Cup match to be hosted in the Kashmir Valley.

J&K enter the contest as the reigning Ranji Trophy champions, while the Rest of India squad includes Indian stars Rishabh Pant and Sarfaraz Khan. Pant will lead the Rest of India side and also keep wickets, with Sarfaraz named as the vice-captain. The presence of these two experienced batters adds considerable interest to a fixture that will bring some of India's top domestic players to Srinagar.

Pant remains one of India's most prominent wicketkeeper-batters. Known for his aggressive strokeplay and ability to change the tempo of an innings, he will be one of the main attractions for spectators at the Sher-i-Kashmir Cricket Stadium. Sarfaraz, meanwhile, has built a strong reputation in first-class cricket through his prolific run-scoring. His ability to play long innings will be important in a five-day match where patience and technique could prove decisive.

The Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) has been preparing for the high-profile encounter in Srinagar since September 24. The training setup features an 18-member group selected on the recommendations of the Senior Men's Selection Committee and approved by the competent authority. Shubham Khajuria, Yawer Hassan, Qamran Iqbal, Abdul Samad, Paras Dogra, Kawalpreet Singh, Shubham Pundir, Kanhaiya Wadhawan, Abid Mushtaq, Rydham Sharma, Vanshaj Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Umran Malik, Sunil Kumar, Umar Nazir, Lone Nasir Muzaffar, Sahil Lotra, and Waseem Bashir are among the probables for the historic match.

According to a senior JKCA official, "Pant, Sarfaraz, along with other members of Rest of India team, are in Srinagar. They practised in the morning today. J&K's final squad is expected to be announced soon. Aquib Nabi is currently on national duty and, as such, he will be missed."

"Nabi has attracted attention with his performances in domestic cricket. His pace and ability to contribute with both the ball and bat make him a player to watch out for," the official said.