Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan Ready For Irani Cup In Srinagar; Aquib Nabi Misses Due To National Duty
Rishabh Pant and Sarfaraz Khan will feature for the Rest of India in the Irani Cup from October 1 to 5.
Published : September 29, 2026 at 4:16 PM IST|
Updated : September 29, 2026 at 4:32 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir will make history when they face the Rest of India in the Irani Cup from October 1 to 5 at the Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar. The five-day, first-class fixture will be the first Irani Cup match to be hosted in the Kashmir Valley.
J&K enter the contest as the reigning Ranji Trophy champions, while the Rest of India squad includes Indian stars Rishabh Pant and Sarfaraz Khan. Pant will lead the Rest of India side and also keep wickets, with Sarfaraz named as the vice-captain. The presence of these two experienced batters adds considerable interest to a fixture that will bring some of India's top domestic players to Srinagar.
Pant remains one of India's most prominent wicketkeeper-batters. Known for his aggressive strokeplay and ability to change the tempo of an innings, he will be one of the main attractions for spectators at the Sher-i-Kashmir Cricket Stadium. Sarfaraz, meanwhile, has built a strong reputation in first-class cricket through his prolific run-scoring. His ability to play long innings will be important in a five-day match where patience and technique could prove decisive.
The Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) has been preparing for the high-profile encounter in Srinagar since September 24. The training setup features an 18-member group selected on the recommendations of the Senior Men's Selection Committee and approved by the competent authority. Shubham Khajuria, Yawer Hassan, Qamran Iqbal, Abdul Samad, Paras Dogra, Kawalpreet Singh, Shubham Pundir, Kanhaiya Wadhawan, Abid Mushtaq, Rydham Sharma, Vanshaj Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Umran Malik, Sunil Kumar, Umar Nazir, Lone Nasir Muzaffar, Sahil Lotra, and Waseem Bashir are among the probables for the historic match.
According to a senior JKCA official, "Pant, Sarfaraz, along with other members of Rest of India team, are in Srinagar. They practised in the morning today. J&K's final squad is expected to be announced soon. Aquib Nabi is currently on national duty and, as such, he will be missed."
"Nabi has attracted attention with his performances in domestic cricket. His pace and ability to contribute with both the ball and bat make him a player to watch out for," the official said.
Meanwhile, the Rest of India squad includes Sanat Sangwan, Shikhar Mohan, Sudip Gharami, R Smaran, Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar, Mukesh Choudhary, Aryan Juyal, Aryan Pandey, Anukul Roy, and Ayush Doseja. Apart from the fiery Pant and classy Sarfaraz, the Rest of India's bowling attack features familiar names like Akash Deep and Mukesh Kumar.
Meanwhile, the BCCI broadcast team has assessed the Srinagar venue twice and shared infrastructure requirements with the JKCA. The production setup is expected to use around 20 cameras along with DRS and Hawkeye technology. The coverage will include stump microphones, graphics, scoring, and connectivity systems.
"Cameras are expected on both near-side and far-side gantries, along with slip and spin-vision cameras," the official said, adding, "Six Hawkeye cameras will be used for the DRS system."
The JKCA has announced a pass-based entry system for the public because of the stadium's restricted seating capacity. General public passes will be issued free of cost on a first-come, first-served basis, subject to availability and the authorised seating capacity. A pass distribution kiosk will operate near the CRPF Gate (Gate D). For the opening day's play on October 1, passes will be distributed on September 30 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. For subsequent days, passes for the following day's play will be issued after the current day's play concludes, subject to availability.
According to the JKCA, "Spectators must carry an Aadhaar Card for identification and pass issuance. The passes are non-transferable. Entry will be based on the colour of the pass. Red is for reserved entry through Gate A, the main gate; yellow is for school children through Gate B, opposite the State Guest House; green is for the general public through Gate C via the Amar Singh Club entry; and blue is also for the general public but through Gate D, the CRPF Gate."
The JKCA has also clarified that holding a valid pass does not guarantee entry. Entry will depend on security clearance and the authorised seating capacity. Access may be stopped once the permitted capacity is reached. The Irani Cup will be followed by a Ranji Trophy first-round league match between Jammu and Kashmir and Madhya Pradesh, giving Srinagar another opportunity to host televised domestic cricket.