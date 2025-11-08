Watch: Rishabh Pant Gets Retired Hurt After Suffering Multiple Blows During Unofficial Test Against South Africa A
India faced a major setback ahead of the two-Test series against South Africa as Rishabh Pant suffered an injury scare
Published : November 8, 2025 at 3:15 PM IST
Hyderabad: Star Indian batter Rishabh Pant’s struggle with injuries and mishaps doesn’t seem to have an end. The Indian batter gave the fans in the country a major scare on Day 3 of the India A’s four-day match against South Africa A. He was forced to retire after being struck multiple times in the day but a blow on the left forearm put him in a lot of discomfort and he walked off the ground.
Pant suffers injury scare
Pant walked in to bat after KL Rahul’s dismissal early in the day and batted in his usual aggressive style. He batted confidently, smacking two boundaries and a six. However, his stay at the crease soon turned into a struggle after he was struck on the body multiple times while facing the bowling of South African pacer Tshepo Moreki. Moreki attacked him with multiple short deliveries, and the Indian batter was seen in pain after receiving three blows in a quick span of 20 minutes. After receiving the blows, he immediately took off the gloves, but decided to continue after receiving treatment.
Moreki hit him twice again on the helmet and the abdomen. The left-handed batter took two medical breaks, but he had to leave the field after the third blow. India A were 108/4 when he was forced to leave the field. This could turn out to be a big setback for Pant, who returned to the unofficial Tests after staying away from Test cricket due to injury for around three months, which included the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy 2025 against England in July.
Pant amassed 24 runs in 20 deliveries in the first innings and was retired hurt after scoring 17 runs in 22 deliveries with the help of two boundaries and one six. Although, he walked in to bat later in the innings it would be crucial for the selectors to check the state of the injury he sustained before selecting him for the upcoming red-ball series against South Africa.