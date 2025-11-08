ETV Bharat / sports

Watch: Rishabh Pant Gets Retired Hurt After Suffering Multiple Blows During Unofficial Test Against South Africa A

Hyderabad: Star Indian batter Rishabh Pant’s struggle with injuries and mishaps doesn’t seem to have an end. The Indian batter gave the fans in the country a major scare on Day 3 of the India A’s four-day match against South Africa A. He was forced to retire after being struck multiple times in the day but a blow on the left forearm put him in a lot of discomfort and he walked off the ground.

Pant suffers injury scare

Pant walked in to bat after KL Rahul’s dismissal early in the day and batted in his usual aggressive style. He batted confidently, smacking two boundaries and a six. However, his stay at the crease soon turned into a struggle after he was struck on the body multiple times while facing the bowling of South African pacer Tshepo Moreki. Moreki attacked him with multiple short deliveries, and the Indian batter was seen in pain after receiving three blows in a quick span of 20 minutes. After receiving the blows, he immediately took off the gloves, but decided to continue after receiving treatment.