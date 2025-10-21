ETV Bharat / sports

Rishabh Pant Makes Comeback, To Lead India A Against South Africa A

Hyderabad: Rishabh Pant, who was out of action since the England tour due to a toe fracture, is fit once again and made a comeback. The senior selection committee led by former India pacer Ajit Agarkar have announced the India A squad for the series against South Africa A and Pant will be leading India A.

Two four-day matches will be played in the series at the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru.

Pant, who missed Asia Cup 2025 and the home Test series against West Indies, which India won 2-0, should be now drafted into the national team for the Test series against South Africa. 'Mumbaikar' Ayush Mhatre has been named in the India A team for the first four day game, which will be played from October 30, 2025. The second four day game will be played from November 6.

For both the games, Tamil Nadu's Sai Sudharsan will be Pant's deputy. Maharashtra batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has been included in the squad for the second game. India pacers Mohammed Siraj, Pradish Krishna and Akash Deep have been included for the second game. Star batter KL Rahul will also get some practise before the Test series against South Africa as he too has been included in the squad for the second game.