ETV Bharat / sports

Rishabh Pant Makes A Comeback For Test Series Against South Africa

New Delhi: Star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant on Wednesday made a much-anticipated return to India's Test squad for the upcoming two-match home series against South Africa, marking his comeback to international cricket after recovering from a foot fracture.

Pant sustained an injury to his foot during the Test series against England in England and was subsequently ruled out of the Asia Cup 2025, which India won and also the two-match Test against the West Indies. The two-match series against the West Indies was also won by India.

The senior selection committee, led by former India pacer Ajit Agarkar, had roped in Pant in the India A squad for the two four-day matches against South Africa A. Now, they have drafted him into the Indian squad for the two-match Test series against South Africa, which begins on November 14 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The second Test will be played at the Assam Cricket Association in Guwahati from November 22. The BCCI announced the squad on Wednesday evening. Pant is also the Vice Captain.

The selectors have continued to repose their faith in openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul. The pace attack will be led by Jasprit Bumrah and will comprise Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep. Pacer Mohammed Shami was again ignored by the selectors.

The spin attack comprises veteran Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav. All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has also been named in the 15-member squad, which will be led by Shubman Gill.