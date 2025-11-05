Rishabh Pant Makes A Comeback For Test Series Against South Africa
Wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant is set to make a comeback to the Indian Test team for the two-test series against South Africa.
New Delhi: Star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant on Wednesday made a much-anticipated return to India's Test squad for the upcoming two-match home series against South Africa, marking his comeback to international cricket after recovering from a foot fracture.
Pant sustained an injury to his foot during the Test series against England in England and was subsequently ruled out of the Asia Cup 2025, which India won and also the two-match Test against the West Indies. The two-match series against the West Indies was also won by India.
The senior selection committee, led by former India pacer Ajit Agarkar, had roped in Pant in the India A squad for the two four-day matches against South Africa A. Now, they have drafted him into the Indian squad for the two-match Test series against South Africa, which begins on November 14 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The second Test will be played at the Assam Cricket Association in Guwahati from November 22. The BCCI announced the squad on Wednesday evening. Pant is also the Vice Captain.
The selectors have continued to repose their faith in openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul. The pace attack will be led by Jasprit Bumrah and will comprise Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep. Pacer Mohammed Shami was again ignored by the selectors.
The spin attack comprises veteran Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav. All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has also been named in the 15-member squad, which will be led by Shubman Gill.
The selection committee also named India A's squad for the three-match one-day series to be held in Rajkot against South Africa A.
The India A squad will be led by batter Tilak Varma. Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad will be his deputy. Ishan Kishan has been named as the wicket-keeper while Prabsimran Singh will be the second stumper.
The pace attack will be led by Arshdeep Singh and comprises Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana and Khaleel Ahmed. The three matches between India A and South Africa A will be played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium.
India's Test squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rishabh Pant (Wicket-Keeper) (Vice-Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep
India A’s squad for one-day team: Tilak Varma (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (Vice-Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-Keeper), Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Vipraj Nigam, Manav Suthar, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Prabhsimran Singh (Wicket-Keeper)
