ETV Bharat / sports

Rinku Singh To Be Named Regional Sports Officer By UP Government Ahead Of IPL 2026

Lucknow: Indian cricketer Rinku Singh is set to be honoured for his services with the Indian cricket team by the UP government. The government led by Yogi Adityanath has taken a step towards rewarding the best of the players in the state. The Chief Minister will honour the Indian cricketer in a ceremony to be held at Lok Bhavan. He was part of the Indian team that took part in the Asian Games held in China and won the gold medal.

CM Yogi Adityanath will give an appointment letter to six international players. Also, the Uttar Pradesh government will distribute Rani Lakshmibai Awards as well. Sports director R.P. Singh confirmed the development.

Rinku Singh endured a difficult period during the T20 World Cup 2026 due to his father’s illness and eventual death. He played some of the games in the tournament as he has to shuffle between the Indian team and Greater Noida.

Apart from Rinku, a member of the bronze-winning Indian hockey team in the Paris Olympics, Rajkumar Pal has been appointed as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP). Paralympic high jump gold medallist Praveen Kumar (Gautam Buddh Nagar) will also be named as DSP. Paralympic javelin throw silver medallist Ajit Singh (Etawah) will be the District Panchayat Raj Officer, while Paralympic 200m bronze medallist Simran (Ghaziabad) will also be given the same post.