Rinku Singh To Be Named Regional Sports Officer By UP Government Ahead Of IPL 2026
Kolkata Knight Riders’ Rinku Singh is set to be appointed as the Regional Sports Officer for his exceptional service with the Indian cricket team.
Published : March 24, 2026 at 12:42 PM IST
Lucknow: Indian cricketer Rinku Singh is set to be honoured for his services with the Indian cricket team by the UP government. The government led by Yogi Adityanath has taken a step towards rewarding the best of the players in the state. The Chief Minister will honour the Indian cricketer in a ceremony to be held at Lok Bhavan. He was part of the Indian team that took part in the Asian Games held in China and won the gold medal.
CM Yogi Adityanath will give an appointment letter to six international players. Also, the Uttar Pradesh government will distribute Rani Lakshmibai Awards as well. Sports director R.P. Singh confirmed the development.
Rinku Singh endured a difficult period during the T20 World Cup 2026 due to his father’s illness and eventual death. He played some of the games in the tournament as he has to shuffle between the Indian team and Greater Noida.
Rinku Singh lost his father to cancer midway through India's T20 World Cup campaign. He rejoined the squad and helped deliver the title.— Gully Point (@gullypoint_) March 24, 2026
The UP government just appointed him Regional Sports Officer at Lok Bhavan.
Some rewards recognize performance. Others recognize character. pic.twitter.com/efFEryI5uG
Apart from Rinku, a member of the bronze-winning Indian hockey team in the Paris Olympics, Rajkumar Pal has been appointed as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP). Paralympic high jump gold medallist Praveen Kumar (Gautam Buddh Nagar) will also be named as DSP. Paralympic javelin throw silver medallist Ajit Singh (Etawah) will be the District Panchayat Raj Officer, while Paralympic 200m bronze medallist Simran (Ghaziabad) will also be given the same post.
Also, a total of nine players will be given the Lakshman Award and the Rani Lakshmibai Award for the year 2024–25. Under this award, athletes will get a cash prize of INR 3.11 lakhs along with a bronze statuette.
The state government will hand out a total cash reward of Rs 1.64 crore to 14 players. In addition, 19 players will get financial aid of Rs 8.75 lakh under the Eklavya Sports Fund.
Lakshman Award (General Category) recipients
- Uttam Singh (Ghazipur) – Hockey
- Vinay (Varanasi) – Para powerlifting
- Abhijeet Kumar (Prayagraj) – Gymnastics
- Vikrant Balian (Meerut) – Wrestling
- Sagar Dangi (Baghpat) – Shooting
Rani Lakshmibai Award (General Category) recipients
- Bhanu Pathak (Gorakhpur) – Mountaineering
- Deepak Kumar (Ghaziabad) – Mountaineering
- Tanya Chaudhary (Saharanpur) – Athletics
- Tanushree Pandey (Lucknow) – Soft tennis
- Om Yadav – Soft tennis
- Rajkumar Pal (Ghazipur) – Hockey
- Yash Kumar (Agra) – Para canoeing
- Muskan Yadav (Prayagraj) – Soft tennis
- Abhay Singh (Varanasi) – Kayaking and canoeing
Rani Lakshmibai Award (Para Category)
- Shravan Kumar (Baghpat), Yash Tomar (Baghpat), and Ishan Khan (Baghpat).
- Pragati Kesarwani (Lucknow) and Vantika Agarwal (Gautam Buddh Nagar) are also among those being honoured.