ETV Bharat / sports

Rifle Shooter Niraj Kumar Secures LA Olympics Quota With Bronze In Men's 50m 3-Position

Doha: India's Niraj Kumar secured a quota place for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics after winning bronze in the men's 50m rifle 3-positions event at the ISSF World Championships here on Wednesday.

It was India's second Olympic quota at the championships, following Jaypal Malviya's silver in the men's 10m air pistol event a few days ago.

Niraj shot 346.5 in the final and was in contention for silver before a costly 9.4 on his 34th shot pushed him down to third. Individual Neutral Athlete (AIN) Dmitrii Pimenov clinched gold with a world junior record score of 362.8, while Slovakia's Patrik Jany took silver. Both also secured Olympic quota places.

The other Indian in the final, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, finished fifth with 323.7.

India also won bronze in the team event, with Niraj, Aishwary and Akhil Sheoran combining for 1,751 in the elimination round. They missed silver by a solitary point as Norway finished second with 1,752, while the Czech Republic took gold with 1,754.

Niraj shot 582, Aishwary 587 and Akhil 582 to help India secure the team bronze.