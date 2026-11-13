ETV Bharat / sports

Ex-IAS Officer Devesh Chaturvedi Appointed First Head Of National Sports Board

New Delhi: Retired IAS officer Devesh Chaturvedi has been appointed chairman of the eagerly awaited National Sports Board, which will have overriding powers to grant or suspend recognition of all National Sports Federations (NSFs) and even "collaborate" with international bodies.

The 60-year-old Chaturvedi is from the 1989 batch of the Uttar Pradesh cadre and served as Secretary, Department of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare, from August 2024 to February this year.

He holds a B.Tech. in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Kanpur, an M.Tech. in Industrial Engineering from IIT Delhi, and a PG Diploma in Public Policy from IIM Bangalore. Former Target Olympic Podium CEO P K Garg has been named as the other member of the Board, as per a government order in PTI's possession.

The appointments were approved by the Union Cabinet's appointments committee, and the duo would remain in office for three years. The NSB has been empowered by the National Sports Governance Act to de-recognise a national body that fails to hold elections for its Executive Committee or commits "gross irregularities in the election procedures."