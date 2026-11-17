Where And How To Watch IPL 2027 Retention And Release List Live Streaming?
The IPL mini auction will take place on December 16, but before that, the franchises will announce their retention and release lists.
Published : November 17, 2026 at 2:55 PM IST
Hyderabad: All the franchises are gearing up for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027, and their preparations are underway for the upcoming season. The mini auction will take place on December 16 in Goa, but before that, the teams have to unveil their retentions and releases. The deadline for the same is today, so fans will get to know how teams are planning their squad composition before heading into the mini auction.
Several big names have already been involved in trades, and the most marquee exchange took place between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings. Hardik Pandya joined PBKS from MI while Arshdeep Singh joined MI from PBKS. Also, Harshal Patel joined Gujarat Titans (GT) from Sunrisers Hyderabad(SRH) today before the announcements.
🚨 IPL 2027 RETENTIONS ANNOUNCEMENT 🤯 - All Franchises Released and Retained Players List for the 2027 Season will be Announced Today itself ✅ - The timings for the announcement of IPL 2027 Retentions is 6:00 PM ✅ - Some Big names are also to be Released ✅ #IPL2027— The Cricket Khabri (@TheCricKhabri) November 17, 2026
IPL 2027 trades so far
- Hardik Pandya - MI to PBKS - INR 18 Crore
- Arshdeep Singh - PBKS to MI - INR 18 Crore
- Rishabh Pant - Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to Delhi Capitals (DC) - INR 15 Crore
- Kuldeep Yadav - DC to LSG - INR 13.5 Crore
- T. Natarajan - DC to SRH - INR 5 Crore
- Zeeshan Ansari - SRH to DC - INR 40 Lakh
- Liam Livingstone - SRH to Chennai Super Kings - INR 6 Crore
- Jack Edwards - SRH to CSK - INR 3 Crore
- Khaleel Ahmed - CSK to SRH - INR 4.80 Crore
- Nathan Ellis - CSK to SRH - INR 2 Crore
IPL retentions 2027: Date and Time
Date: November 17, 2026
Time: Around 6 PM IST
Participating teams: 10
Mini-auction date: December 16, 2026
No Right to Match (RTM) cards are available during the mini-auction, and the released players have to be brought back directly from the mini-auction.
Retention list of IPL 2027 live streaming details
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2027 retention programme?
Although there isn’t any official announcement, the JioHotstar app shows a caption titled ‘TATA IPL 2027 Retention, Today, 6 PM’. Thus, the spectators can watch the ceremony on JioHotstar.
Where to watch the telecast of the IPL 2027 retention?
The programme for the IPL 2027 retention list is likely to be telecast by the Star Sports Network, as it was shown there last year as well.