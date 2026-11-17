ETV Bharat / sports

Where And How To Watch IPL 2027 Retention And Release List Live Streaming?

Hyderabad: All the franchises are gearing up for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027, and their preparations are underway for the upcoming season. The mini auction will take place on December 16 in Goa, but before that, the teams have to unveil their retentions and releases. The deadline for the same is today, so fans will get to know how teams are planning their squad composition before heading into the mini auction.

Several big names have already been involved in trades, and the most marquee exchange took place between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings. Hardik Pandya joined PBKS from MI while Arshdeep Singh joined MI from PBKS. Also, Harshal Patel joined Gujarat Titans (GT) from Sunrisers Hyderabad(SRH) today before the announcements.

Mini-auction date: December 16, 2026

No Right to Match (RTM) cards are available during the mini-auction, and the released players have to be brought back directly from the mini-auction.

Retention list of IPL 2027 live streaming details

Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2027 retention programme?

Although there isn’t any official announcement, the JioHotstar app shows a caption titled ‘TATA IPL 2027 Retention, Today, 6 PM’. Thus, the spectators can watch the ceremony on JioHotstar.

Where to watch the telecast of the IPL 2027 retention?

The programme for the IPL 2027 retention list is likely to be telecast by the Star Sports Network, as it was shown there last year as well.