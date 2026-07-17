ETV Bharat / sports

Will Rohit Sharma Play His Last ODI At Lord’s? Reports Hint At End Of Indian Opener’s White-Ball Career

Hyderabad: Shocking reports have been emerging that the third ODI between India and England at Lord’s, London, could be the last 50-over game for stalwart Rohit Sharma. According to a report by news agency PTI, the national selection committee is unlikely to pick the white-ball great after the ongoing series in England.

Rohit has accrued only 241 runs at an average of 30.1 and a strike-rate of 88.6 in the last eight ODIs. Also, his reign includes one half-century. The report also mentions that Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar has made it clear with Rohit that he is not in India’s plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup to be held in South Africa.

"The national selectors are keen that Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored two hundreds in three innings get a longer rope. There are around 20 games, and Jaiswal needs to be given those 20 games,” a senior BCCI source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

"No one can tell Rohit to retire but this is very clear that going forward for the home series vs West Indies in September, the selectors would like to look forward. Rohit's future is a decision that he needs to take.”

Head coach Gautam Gambhir and Agarkar are of the opinion that Virat Kohli is an automatic choice considering his form and fitness, but Rohit is not.