Will Rohit Sharma Play His Last ODI At Lord’s? Reports Hint At End Of Indian Opener’s White-Ball Career
Reports have emerged that the India vs England third ODI at Lord’s, London, could be the last 50-over game for Rohit Sharma.
Published : July 17, 2026 at 10:58 AM IST
Hyderabad: Shocking reports have been emerging that the third ODI between India and England at Lord’s, London, could be the last 50-over game for stalwart Rohit Sharma. According to a report by news agency PTI, the national selection committee is unlikely to pick the white-ball great after the ongoing series in England.
Rohit has accrued only 241 runs at an average of 30.1 and a strike-rate of 88.6 in the last eight ODIs. Also, his reign includes one half-century. The report also mentions that Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar has made it clear with Rohit that he is not in India’s plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup to be held in South Africa.
"The national selectors are keen that Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored two hundreds in three innings get a longer rope. There are around 20 games, and Jaiswal needs to be given those 20 games,” a senior BCCI source told PTI on condition of anonymity.
🚨 NO ROHIT SHARMA FOR WORLD CUP. 🚨— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 16, 2026
- Lord’s could be Rohit’s final ODI as the selectors have conveyed him he’s not part of the 2027 World Cup plans. (Express Sports). pic.twitter.com/7Mg7Cki2TV
"No one can tell Rohit to retire but this is very clear that going forward for the home series vs West Indies in September, the selectors would like to look forward. Rohit's future is a decision that he needs to take.”
Head coach Gautam Gambhir and Agarkar are of the opinion that Virat Kohli is an automatic choice considering his form and fitness, but Rohit is not.
🚨 A BIG UPDATE ON ROHIT SHARMA 🇮🇳— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 16, 2026
- Lord's ODI could be Rohit Sharma's last match for India. [Devendra Pandey]
Selectors has informed that Rohit isn't in plans for 2027 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/r6rOPdDTTv
How has Rohit Sharma fared in South Africa?
Rohit has managed to score just 256 runs from 14 ODIs with an average of 19.69 and a strike rate of 68.44. He has managed to score only one century across 14 appearances.
India's batting coach on Rohit Sharma
Contrary to the emerging reports, India's batting coach backed Rohit amidst speculations over his ODI future. He opined that Rohit Sharma is too good to feel any sort of pressure.
"See, I don't think a big player like Rohit Sharma can have any sort of pressure. He's too good a player to feel that."
He also backed Rohit to score big in Lord's.
"On a [given] day, there are a lot of batters I have seen, they don't get the momentum that they are looking for, and that can happen. You might see completely different innings from Rohit Sharma in Lord's."