India Suffer Big Blow Ahead Of One-Off Test Against Australia As Renuka Thakur Gets Ruled Out

Hyderabad: After losing the ODI series against Australia, the Indian women’s team has suffered a big blow ahead of the only Test in the tour as pacer Renuka Thakur is ruled out from the clash. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) cited workload management as the reason behind benching their pace spearhead. Right-arm medium pacer Kashvee Gautam will replace her in the fast bowling department.

“To better manage her workload, Renuka has been advised to rest and will be unavailable for selection for the pink-ball Test. The BCCI Medical Team will be closely monitoring Renuka’s fitness progress. The Women’s Selection Committee has named Kashvee Gautam as her replacement. Kashvee was also part of the ODI squad in the ongoing multi-format series,” a statement from the BCCI read.

Renuka has played three Test matches so far and has taken two wickets, both of which came on her debut against England.

Gautam, who has played six ODIs for India, is yet to make debut in Test cricket. In the domestic multi-day tournament held recently, she took four wickets from three matches. Amongst pacers, only Sayali Satghare has more wickets than her. The day-night Test will be hosted by the WACA (Western Australia Cricket Association) ground.