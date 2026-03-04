India Suffer Big Blow Ahead Of One-Off Test Against Australia As Renuka Thakur Gets Ruled Out
The Indian women’s team has suffered a big blow ahead of the one-off Test against Australia that starts on Friday.
Published : March 4, 2026 at 3:01 PM IST
Hyderabad: After losing the ODI series against Australia, the Indian women’s team has suffered a big blow ahead of the only Test in the tour as pacer Renuka Thakur is ruled out from the clash. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) cited workload management as the reason behind benching their pace spearhead. Right-arm medium pacer Kashvee Gautam will replace her in the fast bowling department.
“To better manage her workload, Renuka has been advised to rest and will be unavailable for selection for the pink-ball Test. The BCCI Medical Team will be closely monitoring Renuka’s fitness progress. The Women’s Selection Committee has named Kashvee Gautam as her replacement. Kashvee was also part of the ODI squad in the ongoing multi-format series,” a statement from the BCCI read.
🚨 News 🚨— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) March 3, 2026
Renuka Singh Thakur ruled out of Only-Test against Australia; Kashvee Gautam named replacement.
More details ▶️ https://t.co/2f9NSKfj7r#TeamIndia | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/S62vA2NSCA
Renuka has played three Test matches so far and has taken two wickets, both of which came on her debut against England.
Gautam, who has played six ODIs for India, is yet to make debut in Test cricket. In the domestic multi-day tournament held recently, she took four wickets from three matches. Amongst pacers, only Sayali Satghare has more wickets than her. The day-night Test will be hosted by the WACA (Western Australia Cricket Association) ground.
In the same multi-day tournament. Kashvee shone with the bat, playing a knock of 106 off 86 balls against a bowling attack that included notable names like Nandani Sharma, Kranti Gaud and N Shree Charani.
Apart from Gautam, India’s pace battery includes Gaud, Satghare and Amanjot Kaur. Notably, none of them have played red-ball cricket. In the spin unit, India have Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana and Vaishnavi Sharma.
India last played a Test match in Australia four years back, which ended in a draw in Carrara.
India squad for one-off Test against Australia
Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Pratika Rawal, Richa Ghosh (wk), Uma Chetry (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Sayali Satghare, Deepti Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Kashvee Gautam, Vaishnavi Sharma