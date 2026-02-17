SL vs AUS: All Records Broken In Sri Lanka vs Australia T20 World Cup Clash
Pathum Nissanka powered Sri Lanka to an eight-wicket win against Australia in the T20 World Cup 2026 fixture.
Hyderabad: Sri Lanka almost knocked Australia out of the T20 World Cup, beating them by eight wickets at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. Pathum Nissanka was the star of the show for the Lankan side with a 52-ball hundred. Dushan Hemantha shone with the ball, taking three wickets.
The fixture witnessed multiple records being broken in an exciting clash that has put Australia in danger of being eliminated from the tournament. Sri Lanka have already qualified from Group B, and the second team is yet to be finalised.
Records broken in the match
Second fastest T20I century for Sri Lanka
Nissanka racked up a century in just 52 balls and equalled his previous record of when he scored a century in 52 balls in the match against India in Dubai in 2025. Kusal Perera has the fastest ton for Sri Lanka in the shortest format, completing his century in just 44 balls against New Zealand in Nelson in 2025.
PATHUM NISSANKA, remember the name! 💯🙌
✅ First-ever 💯 of this World Cup
✅ First-ever 💯 against AUS in ICC Men's T20 WC
Up next 👉 ICC Men's #T20WorldCup | #NZvCAN | TUE, 17 FEB, 10:30 AM
44 - Kusal Perera vs NZ Nelson 2025
52 - Pathum Nissanka vs Ind Dubai 2025
52 - Pathum Nissanka vs Aus Pallekele 2026
Also, Nissanka is now the first Sri Lankan batter to score multiple centuries in the T20I format. Jayawardene, Tillakaratne Dilshan and Kusal Perera have scored a century each for the national side in the shortest format.
Highest individual scores for SL in T20 World Cups
100* -Pathum Nissanka vs Aus Pallekele 2026
100 - Mahela Jayawardene vs Zim Providence 2010
98* - Mahela Jayawardene vs WI Bridgetown 2010
96* - Tillakaratne Dilshan vs WI The Oval 2009
𝐖𝐇𝐀𝐓 𝐖𝐀𝐒 𝐓𝐇𝐀𝐓, 𝐍𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐚?! 🤯
Pathum Nissanka was in a hurry & dealing in rockets against Australia 🚀
ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup | #SLvAUS | LIVE NOW ➡️https://t.co/J53l5oud0B pic.twitter.com/V4XVZQ0zeO
Highest successful run chase for Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cups
182 was the highest successful chase for Sri Lanka in tournament history and also their highest successful chase against Australia in the T20 World Cups. Also, it was the second-highest total for any team in T20Is played in Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka’s win has now secured their place in the Super 8. If Zimbabwe beat Ireland on Tuesday, Australia will be eliminated from the competition.