ETV Bharat / sports

SL vs AUS: All Records Broken In Sri Lanka vs Australia T20 World Cup Clash

Hyderabad: Sri Lanka almost knocked Australia out of the T20 World Cup, beating them by eight wickets at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. Pathum Nissanka was the star of the show for the Lankan side with a 52-ball hundred. Dushan Hemantha shone with the ball, taking three wickets.

The fixture witnessed multiple records being broken in an exciting clash that has put Australia in danger of being eliminated from the tournament. Sri Lanka have already qualified from Group B, and the second team is yet to be finalised.

Records broken in the match

Second fastest T20I century for Sri Lanka

Nissanka racked up a century in just 52 balls and equalled his previous record of when he scored a century in 52 balls in the match against India in Dubai in 2025. Kusal Perera has the fastest ton for Sri Lanka in the shortest format, completing his century in just 44 balls against New Zealand in Nelson in 2025.

44 - Kusal Perera vs NZ Nelson 2025

52 - Pathum Nissanka vs Ind Dubai 2025

52 - Pathum Nissanka vs Aus Pallekele 2026