SL vs AUS: All Records Broken In Sri Lanka vs Australia T20 World Cup Clash

Pathum Nissanka powered Sri Lanka to an eight-wicket win against Australia in the T20 World Cup 2026 fixture.

Records in Sri Lanka vs Australia
Pathum Nissanka powered Sri Lanka to eight-wicket win (IANS)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : February 17, 2026 at 9:57 AM IST

Hyderabad: Sri Lanka almost knocked Australia out of the T20 World Cup, beating them by eight wickets at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. Pathum Nissanka was the star of the show for the Lankan side with a 52-ball hundred. Dushan Hemantha shone with the ball, taking three wickets.

The fixture witnessed multiple records being broken in an exciting clash that has put Australia in danger of being eliminated from the tournament. Sri Lanka have already qualified from Group B, and the second team is yet to be finalised.

Records broken in the match

Second fastest T20I century for Sri Lanka

Nissanka racked up a century in just 52 balls and equalled his previous record of when he scored a century in 52 balls in the match against India in Dubai in 2025. Kusal Perera has the fastest ton for Sri Lanka in the shortest format, completing his century in just 44 balls against New Zealand in Nelson in 2025.

44 - Kusal Perera vs NZ Nelson 2025

52 - Pathum Nissanka vs Ind Dubai 2025

52 - Pathum Nissanka vs Aus Pallekele 2026

Also, Nissanka is now the first Sri Lankan batter to score multiple centuries in the T20I format. Jayawardene, Tillakaratne Dilshan and Kusal Perera have scored a century each for the national side in the shortest format.

Highest individual scores for SL in T20 World Cups

100* -Pathum Nissanka vs Aus Pallekele 2026

100 - Mahela Jayawardene vs Zim Providence 2010

98* - Mahela Jayawardene vs WI Bridgetown 2010

96* - Tillakaratne Dilshan vs WI The Oval 2009

Highest successful run chase for Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cups

182 was the highest successful chase for Sri Lanka in tournament history and also their highest successful chase against Australia in the T20 World Cups. Also, it was the second-highest total for any team in T20Is played in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka’s win has now secured their place in the Super 8. If Zimbabwe beat Ireland on Tuesday, Australia will be eliminated from the competition.

