First Time In 64 Years: All Records Broken In France vs England 10-Goal Thriller In FIFA World Cup 2026
England beat France by 6-4 in the third-place match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 to bag the bronze medal.
Published : July 19, 2026 at 10:58 AM IST
Hyderabad: England and France played one of the most thrilling games in World Cup history as a total of 10 goals were scored during the match. England beat France by 6-4, and the match saw multiple records being broken. Although it was labelled as the bronze medal match, there wasn’t much at stake for either team. Thus, both of them went on an attack and produced a goal fest at the
Bukayo Saka scored a hat trick for England while Kylian Mbappe scored a pair of goals for the French national team. With both teams going gung-ho, the fixture went into history books as one of the most memorable games, as multiple records were set.
64 - The third-place play-off between France 🇫🇷 and England 🏴 was the first World Cup match to see both teams score 4+ goals in 64 years, since a 4-4 between the Soviet Union and Colombia in 1962.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 19, 2026
It was also the highest-scoring game at the tournament since Hungary beat El… pic.twitter.com/z1J8WwKC8b
The following are the records scripted in the match
First time in 64 years
It was the first World Cup match where both teams scored four or more goals since the 4-4 draw between the Soviet Union and Colombia in 1962.
Most goals in a World Cup match since 1982
This was the highest-scoring match in 44 years, with a total of 10 goals being scored. In 1982, Hungary beat El Salvador 10-1 in a goal fest which produced the ball going into the back of the net 11 times throughout the match.
France vs. England delivered absolute chaos 🤯— OG (@OG_com) July 19, 2026
- Highest-scoring FIFA World Cup match since 1982
- Most goals ever in a World Cup third-place playoff
- Just the 6th World Cup match in history to feature 10+ goals
Peak World Cup football 💯 pic.twitter.com/67qGxksYhc
Highest-scoring third-place fixture
The match surpassed the goal tally of the third-place match of the 1958 edition between France and West Germany, where the former beat the latter by 6-3.
Michael Olise surpasses Pepe
French footballer Michael Olise reached seven assists in the tournament, surpassing Pele’s record for most assists in a single World Cup edition (6).
Most goals for England at a single World Cup edition
Jude Bellingham scored his seventh goal in the World Cup and registered the most goals by an England player in the World Cup.
Most goals in a single World Cup match
- Austria 7-5 Switzerland in 1954
- Brazil 6-5 Poland (AET) in 1938
- Hungary 8-3 West Germany in 1954
- Hungary 10-1 El Salvador in 1982
- France 7-3 Paraguay in 1958
- Argentina 6-3 Mexico in 1930
- Hungary 9-0 Korea Republic in 1954
- West Germany 7-2 Turkey in 1954
- France 6-3 West Germany in 1958
- Yugoslavia 9-0 Zaire in 1974