ETV Bharat / sports

First Time In 64 Years: All Records Broken In France vs England 10-Goal Thriller In FIFA World Cup 2026

Hyderabad: England and France played one of the most thrilling games in World Cup history as a total of 10 goals were scored during the match. England beat France by 6-4, and the match saw multiple records being broken. Although it was labelled as the bronze medal match, there wasn’t much at stake for either team. Thus, both of them went on an attack and produced a goal fest at the

Bukayo Saka scored a hat trick for England while Kylian Mbappe scored a pair of goals for the French national team. With both teams going gung-ho, the fixture went into history books as one of the most memorable games, as multiple records were set.

The following are the records scripted in the match

First time in 64 years

It was the first World Cup match where both teams scored four or more goals since the 4-4 draw between the Soviet Union and Colombia in 1962.

Most goals in a World Cup match since 1982