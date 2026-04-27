ETV Bharat / sports

Football Field Turns Into Boxing Ring: Goalkeeper Esteban Andrada Punches Opposition Player In Spanish Football Match

Hyderabad: Apart from the beautiful game of coordination amongst the teammates, football is also a sport where adrenaline runs high on the field. This leads to players losing their cool sometimes and getting involved in violent moments.

Real Zaragoza goalkeeper Esteban Andrada was involved in one such moment where he lost his cool and punched an opposition player after the referee booked him with a red card. The moment came in a heated derby clash against Huesca in Spain’s second division football league. The violent moment resulted in a brawl that involved the players from both sides.

Real Zaragoza were trailing by 1-0 in the clash against SD Huesca in Spain’s Segunda Division, and the match was about to be concluded. Just then, Andrada received a second yellow card, which resulted in a red card for pushing an opposition player. After seeing the booking, the Argentine player ran towards Huesca captain Jorge Pulido and punched him in the face, sparking widespread outrage.