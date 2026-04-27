Football Field Turns Into Boxing Ring: Goalkeeper Esteban Andrada Punches Opposition Player In Spanish Football Match
Real Zaragoza goalkeeper Esteban Andrada launched a violent assault on an opposition player in a La Liga 2 fixture.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 3:20 PM IST
Hyderabad: Apart from the beautiful game of coordination amongst the teammates, football is also a sport where adrenaline runs high on the field. This leads to players losing their cool sometimes and getting involved in violent moments.
Real Zaragoza goalkeeper Esteban Andrada was involved in one such moment where he lost his cool and punched an opposition player after the referee booked him with a red card. The moment came in a heated derby clash against Huesca in Spain’s second division football league. The violent moment resulted in a brawl that involved the players from both sides.
Real Zaragoza were trailing by 1-0 in the clash against SD Huesca in Spain’s Segunda Division, and the match was about to be concluded. Just then, Andrada received a second yellow card, which resulted in a red card for pushing an opposition player. After seeing the booking, the Argentine player ran towards Huesca captain Jorge Pulido and punched him in the face, sparking widespread outrage.
Le gardien de Saragosse met KO un joueur après avoir reçu un carton rouge. 😳⚽️pic.twitter.com/aNWL7zLjbP— La Sueur (@LaSueur_off) April 26, 2026
Andrada issues an apology for the punch
The 35-year-old goalkeeper has played four matches for the Argentine national team so far. He is on loan at Zaragoza from Mexican club Monterrey. Zaragoza and Huesca are currently engaged in a relegation battle, and Andrada lost his cool in the high-pressure game.
His punch led to a brawl-like situation with players from both sides getting involved in a fight. He has now issued an apology for his actions.
“The truth is, I’m very, very sorry for what happened. It’s not a good image for the club, for the fans, and especially not for a professional like myself. So, I’m very sorry. Throughout my career, I’ve only had one red card, and that was for a handball outside the penalty area,” he said
“I also want to apologize to Jorge Pulido because we are colleagues, and honestly, it was my fault, I lost focus at that moment, and well, I am here for whatever consequences the league may give me,” he added.