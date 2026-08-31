ETV Bharat / sports

Real Madrid, Malaga Players Pay Tribute To Nepal Flood Victims With A Minute Of Silence

Madrid: Real Madrid paid tribute to the Nepal flood victims and landslides in Nepal. Real Madrid players and staff observed a minute's silence at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium ahead of the match. The disaster has left 788 people dead and thousands missing. Real Madrid also shared an official message, "Standing with Nepal," expressing solidarity with the people of Nepal who are suffering.

Barcelona also observed a minute's silence for the victims of the Nepal floods during their match two days ago. As the heavy loss of life and damage continues in Nepal, many major football clubs around the world have come out in solidarity with the country. Previously, Real Madrid expressed their condolences and paid tribute to the victims during the devastating earthquake that struck Nepal in 2015.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority, about 9,500 people have been rescued from the affected areas so far. But more than 2,500 people are still missing. Floods caused widespread damage in cities and villages in north-central Nepal on Wednesday after an avalanche on the Nepal-Tibet border.