ETV Bharat / sports

Real Madrid Appoint Alvaro Arbeloa In Place Of Xabi Alonso As Head Coach

Hyderabad: Spanish football giants Real Madrid appointed Alvaro Arbeloa as the new head coach of the team on Monday, January 13. The club sacked Xabi Alonso from the coaching capacity after they lost to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final by 2-3. After the loss, club soon announced that they had parted ways with Alonso and confirmed Alvaro Arbeloa as the new manager.

Alonso led Bayer Leverkusen to the 2023-24 Bundesliga title, ending Bayern Munich's dominance in the tournament. The team finished second last season, and thanks to his impressive stint with the German Club, Alonso was appointed by Real Madrid last June. He succeeded Carlo Ancelotti, the most successful coach in the club's history.

As the season progressed, Los Blancos lost their top spot in La Liga to arch-rivals Barcelona. They are currently four points behind the league leaders, Barcelona. Also, they are seventh in the Champions League, bagging 12 points from six matches. Ever since Real’s Champions League defeat to Manchester City in November, there have been reports that Alonso is set to be sacked by the club. However, coming into the final of the Spanish Super Cup, they had won the last five matches and the El Clásico was set to be decisive for Alonso’s future. With the defeat in the final, Alonos was terminated from his position by the club.