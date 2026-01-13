Real Madrid Appoint Alvaro Arbeloa In Place Of Xabi Alonso As Head Coach
Real Madrid have appointed Alvaro Arbeloa as the new head coach of the team.
Published : January 13, 2026 at 3:50 PM IST
Hyderabad: Spanish football giants Real Madrid appointed Alvaro Arbeloa as the new head coach of the team on Monday, January 13. The club sacked Xabi Alonso from the coaching capacity after they lost to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final by 2-3. After the loss, club soon announced that they had parted ways with Alonso and confirmed Alvaro Arbeloa as the new manager.
Alonso led Bayer Leverkusen to the 2023-24 Bundesliga title, ending Bayern Munich's dominance in the tournament. The team finished second last season, and thanks to his impressive stint with the German Club, Alonso was appointed by Real Madrid last June. He succeeded Carlo Ancelotti, the most successful coach in the club's history.
Comunicado Oficial: Xabi Alonso.— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) January 12, 2026
As the season progressed, Los Blancos lost their top spot in La Liga to arch-rivals Barcelona. They are currently four points behind the league leaders, Barcelona. Also, they are seventh in the Champions League, bagging 12 points from six matches. Ever since Real’s Champions League defeat to Manchester City in November, there have been reports that Alonso is set to be sacked by the club. However, coming into the final of the Spanish Super Cup, they had won the last five matches and the El Clásico was set to be decisive for Alonso’s future. With the defeat in the final, Alonos was terminated from his position by the club.
🚨💣 BREAKING: ALVARO ARBELOA TAKES OVER AS NEW REAL MADRID HEAD COACH.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 12, 2026
He’s replacing Xabi Alonso immediately. pic.twitter.com/p2ShHatGBM
The club announced on Monday that their contract with the former Real Madrid player has been terminated with mutual consent.
"Xabi Alonso will always be a source of affection and love for Real Madrid fans. Because he is a legend of Real Madrid and has always given value to the club. Therefore, Real Madrid will remain his home."
Who is Alvaro Arbeloa?
Arbeloa has been coaching the club’s B team, Castilla, since June last year and has also worked with the youth academy of the club. Arbeloa started his coaching career in 2020 and took up different roles across various age groups. His biggest success was in the 2022-23 season, when he coached the Juvenil A (under-19) team to their first domestic treble.
“He coached the Under-14s A in the 2020-2021 season, winning the league title, the Under-16s in the 2021-2022 season and the Under-19s from 2022 to 2025. As coach of the Under-19s, he won the treble in the 2022-2023 season (League, Copa del Rey and Champions Cup) and the League in the 2024-2025 season,” Read Madrid statement read.
Ahead of the 2025-26 season, he replaced club legend Raul in the capacity of head coach of Castilla. In 19 matches in charge of the team, Madrid recorded 10 wins, nine draws and one defeat.