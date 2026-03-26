ETV Bharat / sports

'RCB Will Always Be In My DNA': Vijay Mallya Shares Emotional Note As IPL Franchise Sold For Whopping Rs 16,700 Crore

Hyderabad: Following Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) sale in a record-breaking deal ahead of the 19th season of the Indian Premiere League (IPL), its former owner and fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya congratulated the new owners and shared an emotional message reflecting on the team's glorious journey.

The Bengaluru-based franchise was acquired by a consortium led by the Aditya Birla Group, which includes The Times of India (ToI) Group, Bolt Ventures led by American sports investor David Blitzer, and global private equity firm Blackstone. The deal, valued at around USD 1.78 billion (Rs 16,706 crore), makes RCB, the current champions, one of the most expensive teams in IPL history with its valuation increasing by a staggering 1495 percent in 18 years.

After the historial deal, Mallya said he was "immensely gratified" to see his Rs 450 crore investment in 2008 grow into one of the most valuable franchises in the IPL. In a post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Mallya said, "I would like to heartily congratulate the new owners of RCB. I wish them the very best and Godspeed with the most valuable IPL franchise."