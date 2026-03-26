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'RCB Will Always Be In My DNA': Vijay Mallya Shares Emotional Note As IPL Franchise Sold For Whopping Rs 16,700 Crore

RCB's former owner Vijay Mallya shared his "indelible memories including picking the young Virat Kohli who is now amongst the best in the World".

'RCB Will Always Be In My DNA': Vijay Mallya Shares Emotional Note As IPL Franchise Sold For Whopping Rs 16,700 Crore
Vijay Mallya with former West Indies cricketer and RCB opener Chris Gayle (X/@TheVijayMallya)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : March 26, 2026 at 8:44 AM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Following Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) sale in a record-breaking deal ahead of the 19th season of the Indian Premiere League (IPL), its former owner and fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya congratulated the new owners and shared an emotional message reflecting on the team's glorious journey.

The Bengaluru-based franchise was acquired by a consortium led by the Aditya Birla Group, which includes The Times of India (ToI) Group, Bolt Ventures led by American sports investor David Blitzer, and global private equity firm Blackstone. The deal, valued at around USD 1.78 billion (Rs 16,706 crore), makes RCB, the current champions, one of the most expensive teams in IPL history with its valuation increasing by a staggering 1495 percent in 18 years.

After the historial deal, Mallya said he was "immensely gratified" to see his Rs 450 crore investment in 2008 grow into one of the most valuable franchises in the IPL. In a post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Mallya said, "I would like to heartily congratulate the new owners of RCB. I wish them the very best and Godspeed with the most valuable IPL franchise."

Recalling his early days with the franchise, Mallya said people used to mock his decision, calling it a "vanity project". He said, "When I bought the franchise in 2008 for INR 450 crores, most people laughed at me and criticised my investment as a vanity project. Behind my much touted madnesses was building the Royal Challenge brand and hence I named the franchise RCB."

It is immensely gratifying to see my INR 450 crore investment grow to INR 16,500 crores, Mallya added.

He added that the franchise will always remain in his DNA, with memories including picking a young Virat Kohli, who has now become one of the best players in the world. "RCB will always remain a part of my DNA with indelible memories including picking the young Virat Kohli who is now amongst the best in the World. To all RCB fans who came on board during my stewardship and beyond, a grateful thank you and please continue to support RCB the Lion of Bengaluru," Mallya said.

Read More:

  1. IPL Champions RCB Sold For Rs 16,706 Crore In A Record-Breaking Deal
  2. 11 Seats To Remain Forever Empty At M Chinnaswamy As RCB Plans To Honour Stampede Victims

TAGGED:

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURU
VIJAY MALLYA
ADITYA BIRLA GROUP
VIRAT KOHLI
RCB FRANCHISE SOLD

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