'RCB Will Always Be In My DNA': Vijay Mallya Shares Emotional Note As IPL Franchise Sold For Whopping Rs 16,700 Crore
RCB's former owner Vijay Mallya shared his "indelible memories including picking the young Virat Kohli who is now amongst the best in the World".
Published : March 26, 2026 at 8:44 AM IST
Hyderabad: Following Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) sale in a record-breaking deal ahead of the 19th season of the Indian Premiere League (IPL), its former owner and fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya congratulated the new owners and shared an emotional message reflecting on the team's glorious journey.
The Bengaluru-based franchise was acquired by a consortium led by the Aditya Birla Group, which includes The Times of India (ToI) Group, Bolt Ventures led by American sports investor David Blitzer, and global private equity firm Blackstone. The deal, valued at around USD 1.78 billion (Rs 16,706 crore), makes RCB, the current champions, one of the most expensive teams in IPL history with its valuation increasing by a staggering 1495 percent in 18 years.
A bold new chapter begins.— Aditya Birla Group (@AdityaBirlaGrp) March 24, 2026
Aditya Birla Group, The Times of India Group, Bolt Ventures, and Blackstone have joined forces as a consortium to acquire Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a historic deal. pic.twitter.com/Fn75ZjwJB0
After the historial deal, Mallya said he was "immensely gratified" to see his Rs 450 crore investment in 2008 grow into one of the most valuable franchises in the IPL. In a post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Mallya said, "I would like to heartily congratulate the new owners of RCB. I wish them the very best and Godspeed with the most valuable IPL franchise."
Recalling his early days with the franchise, Mallya said people used to mock his decision, calling it a "vanity project". He said, "When I bought the franchise in 2008 for INR 450 crores, most people laughed at me and criticised my investment as a vanity project. Behind my much touted madnesses was building the Royal Challenge brand and hence I named the franchise RCB."
It is immensely gratifying to see my INR 450 crore investment grow to INR 16,500 crores, Mallya added.
I would like to heartily congratulate the new owners of RCB. I wish them the very best and Godspeed with the most valuable IPL franchise. When I bought the franchise in 2008 for INR 450 crores, most people laughed at me and criticised my investment as a vanity project. Behind my…— Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) March 26, 2026
He added that the franchise will always remain in his DNA, with memories including picking a young Virat Kohli, who has now become one of the best players in the world. "RCB will always remain a part of my DNA with indelible memories including picking the young Virat Kohli who is now amongst the best in the World. To all RCB fans who came on board during my stewardship and beyond, a grateful thank you and please continue to support RCB the Lion of Bengaluru," Mallya said.
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