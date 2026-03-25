ETV Bharat / sports

IPL Champions RCB Sold For Rs 16,706 Crore In A Record-Breaking Deal

The winning bid comes from a multi-industry consortium. The group is headed by the Aditya Birla Group (ABG), the Indian multinational headed by Kumar Mangalam Birla. The Times of India Group (ToI), along with Bolt Ventures, spearheaded by American sports tycoon David Blitzer—an owner with significant stakes in the Philadelphia 76ers and Crystal Palace—and the global private equity giant Blackstone (BX.N) are also involved in the consortium.

Hyderabad: In a landmark deal in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru were acquired by a high-profile consortium for a value of USD 1.78 billion (Rs 16,706 crore).

Tuesday also witnessed another deal as a US-based consortium led by entrepreneur Kal Somani, backed by the families behind Walmart and Ford, acquired the Rajasthan Royals (RR) for a value of USD 1.63 billion (Rs 15,342 crore), according to media reports.

The deal was backed by high-profile US investors, including Rob Walton of the Walmart family and the Hamp family, owners of the NFL's Detroit Lions. The deal also highlighted the rising significance of the Indian Premier League across the globe and the interest of big names to have some stake in the cash-rich league. Notably, both deals are waiting for a formal approval from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Aryaman Birla on RCB’s acquisition

Under the new leadership structure, Aryaman Vikram Birla, who is also a former cricketer, will serve as the former chairman of the franchise. Also, he is the Director of the Aditya Birla Group. Satyan Gajwani, Chairman of Times Internet, will be the Vice Chairman.

Aryaman said after the acquisition that the transition is a privilege.

"It is a privilege to come together in this partnership to shape the next phase of growth for RCB. This partnership brings together a deep understanding of sports, media and consumer businesses. Together, we will continue to Play Bold - on the pitch, in the community, and for the fans who make RCB what it is," he said.