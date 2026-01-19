ETV Bharat / sports

RCB Register Fifth Straight Win, Ensure Top 3 Finish In WPL

Vadodara: Gautami Naik struck a fine half-century to steer Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a 61-run win over Gujarat Giants and ensure a top-three finish in the Women's Premier League here on Monday.

Unbeaten so far, RCB registered their fifth straight win in the tournament and became the first team to book a knock-out berth.

Sent in to bat, table-toppers RCB didn't have the best of starts, losing Grace Harris and Georgia Voll inside the second over with the scoreboard reading just nine before Naik held the innings together to take RCB to a respectable 178 for six.

Chasing, GG never got their acts together from the word go, losing four wickets for 34 by the seventh over. Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma and Kanika Ahuja departed early. Kashvee Gautam and Georgia Wareham too didn't help their side's cause.

Skipper Ashleigh Gardner (54 off 43 balls) and Bharti Fulmali (14) tried to resurrect their innings but failed. Gardner struck five boundaries and one six during her knock but it was not enough as GG finished at 117 for 8.