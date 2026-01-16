RCB Proposes To Install AI-based Cameras For Crowd Management At Chinnaswamy Stadium
The RCB team has proposed installing AI-based cameras at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Published : January 16, 2026 at 5:18 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Royal Challengers Bangalore team has submitted a proposal for the installation of AI technology-based cameras at the city's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
During a formal interaction with the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL), the RCB franchise has submitted a proposal to install 300 to 350 AI-enabled cameras in the stadium. Advanced surveillance technology will help KSCA and the police department effectively manage crowds, provide real-time tracking of entry and exits, and facilitate quick decision-making through advanced analysis of video and audio data.
The real-time AI video analytics capability will facilitate the detection of incidents like unauthorised entry and intrusion. RCB franchise sources have also confirmed that they have committed to bear the entire one-time estimated cost of this initiative of Rs 4.5 crore.
The RCB franchise has partnered with StockQ, a company known for enhancing public safety through automated and data-driven intelligence. StockQ's cutting-edge facial recognition technology and object, crowd, and vehicle monitoring systems are used by police forces in many states.
It is also facilitating faster investigations and faster law enforcement. If implemented at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, this advanced technology will further enhance crowd management standards. In addition, it will provide a safe and seamless match experience for fans, the RCB franchise believes.
Stadium renovation
On the other hand, with the 19th edition of the IPL approaching, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has recently undertaken some renovation works at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The KSCA, which is moving forward to implement the necessary modifications as recommended by the report of the committee headed by retired Justice John Michael D'Cunha after the stampede, has started work on further widening the entry and exit gates.
As per the commission's instructions, the renovation work has begun, and the target is to complete it by the first or second week of February. KSCA sources said that the necessary work is being done to ensure that the relevant departments can inspect the match before the IPL matches begin on March 26.