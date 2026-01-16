ETV Bharat / sports

RCB Proposes To Install AI-based Cameras For Crowd Management At Chinnaswamy Stadium

Hyderabad: The Royal Challengers Bangalore team has submitted a proposal for the installation of AI technology-based cameras at the city's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

During a formal interaction with the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL), the RCB franchise has submitted a proposal to install 300 to 350 AI-enabled cameras in the stadium. Advanced surveillance technology will help KSCA and the police department effectively manage crowds, provide real-time tracking of entry and exits, and facilitate quick decision-making through advanced analysis of video and audio data.

The real-time AI video analytics capability will facilitate the detection of incidents like unauthorised entry and intrusion. RCB franchise sources have also confirmed that they have committed to bear the entire one-time estimated cost of this initiative of Rs 4.5 crore.

The RCB franchise has partnered with StockQ, a company known for enhancing public safety through automated and data-driven intelligence. StockQ's cutting-edge facial recognition technology and object, crowd, and vehicle monitoring systems are used by police forces in many states.