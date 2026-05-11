ETV Bharat / sports

IPL Playoffs Qualification Scenario: How RCB Can Qualify For Playoffs And Clinch A Berth In Top Two After Beating MI?

Hyderabad: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) produced one of the best matches of the Indian Premier League (2026), which saw a last-ball finish at the Shaheed Veer Narayan International Stadium in Raipur. The home bounced back after losing their last two matches and eliminated the five-time champions from the race to the playoffs.

RCB chased a target of 167 on the last ball and clinched a two-wicket win in a dramatic manner. Bhuvneshwar Kumar shone with the ball, taking four wickets while Krunal Pandya smacked 73 runs from 46 deliveries.

IPL 2026 points table after RCB vs MI

How can RCB qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs and finish in the top two?

RCB are now levelled with Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) with 14 points from 11 matches. Since the competition has been extended to 10 teams, no team has missed out on a spot in the playoffs after getting to 16 points. So, one more win should ensure a spot in the top four for RCB in the tournament.

However, when it comes to a top two finish in the tournament, the path will be not be very simple. They might need to win all three remaining matches to qualify for the playoffs. At most, they cannot suffer more than one defeat.