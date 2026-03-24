ETV Bharat / sports

11 Seats To Remain Forever Empty At M Chinnaswamy As RCB Plans To Honour Stampede Victims

Bengaluru: The bitterness of the stampede that occurred near the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium last year during the celebrations of the IPL 18 champion Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team has not yet faded.

11 young fans who had come to watch their favourite team celebrate the maiden title win lost their lives in that tragedy. RCB, who are starting their campaign at the same ground as the defending champions, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association have come forward to pay special tribute to those deceased fans.

11 seats in the stadium are reserved in memory of the deceased

Before the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, which begins on Saturday, the names of the 11 deceased fans will be displayed on the screen, and players from both teams will pay their respects by observing a minute of silence. It has also been decided to permanently reserve 11 seats in the premium stand of the stadium in honour of the deceased. This area will be marked separately as a sign of respect. Also, those seats will not be sold during any international matches, including the IPL.

A memorial at Chinnaswamy