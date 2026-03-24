11 Seats To Remain Forever Empty At M Chinnaswamy As RCB Plans To Honour Stampede Victims
RCB plans to pay tribute to the M Chinnaswamy stampede victims ahead of the upcoming edition.
Published : March 24, 2026 at 3:14 PM IST|
Updated : March 24, 2026 at 3:28 PM IST
Bengaluru: The bitterness of the stampede that occurred near the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium last year during the celebrations of the IPL 18 champion Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team has not yet faded.
11 young fans who had come to watch their favourite team celebrate the maiden title win lost their lives in that tragedy. RCB, who are starting their campaign at the same ground as the defending champions, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association have come forward to pay special tribute to those deceased fans.
11 seats in the stadium are reserved in memory of the deceased
Before the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, which begins on Saturday, the names of the 11 deceased fans will be displayed on the screen, and players from both teams will pay their respects by observing a minute of silence. It has also been decided to permanently reserve 11 seats in the premium stand of the stadium in honour of the deceased. This area will be marked separately as a sign of respect. Also, those seats will not be sold during any international matches, including the IPL.
RCB to honour stampede victims. Players to train with No. 11 jersey, franchise looking to reserve 11 seats permanently🙏🏻— 𝗠𝗞ᵏⁱᶜᶜʰᵃ⁴⁸ (@UrsMk1133) March 24, 2026
says CEO Rajesh Menon😊#IPL2026 #RCB #RCBFANS pic.twitter.com/7WmkHYasV5
A memorial at Chinnaswamy
Ahead of the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, which begins on Saturday, preparations are underway to unveil a memorial plaque near the entrance of the stadium in memory of the deceased fans. Preparations are underway to unveil a plaque modelled after the Hillsborough Memorial at Liverpool's Anfield Stadium, which will perpetuate the memory of the deceased at the stadium, KSCA sources said.
"It is difficult to even remember the unexpected tragedy. This decision has been taken as a mark of respect for the 11 people who died that day," KSCA sources said.
IPL 2026 full schedule awaited
The Indian Premier League (IPL) has announced the schedule for the first 20 matches, and the remainder of the schedule will be announced after the announcement of the election dates in five states. The reason was that the police and security forces will be busy for the election arrangements.
Yash Dayal ruled out of IPL 2026
RCB's director of cricket, Mo Bobat, said in the same press conference that Yash Dayal has been ruled out due to personal reasons.
"So, just to confirm that Yash will not be joining up with the squad. As you know, he is going through a personal situation currently, and just to clarify, we've been very supportive of Yash to date, and that's reflected in the fact that we retained him when we had the opportunity to either retain or release players. We wanted to retain him, and he remains under contract and will continue in the short term to remain under contract," he said.