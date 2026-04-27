ETV Bharat / sports

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Pacers Flatten Delhi Capitals, Cruise To Nine-Wicket Win

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Suyash Sharma celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Delhi Capitals' Kuldeep Yadav during the Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in New Delhi, Monday, April 27, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bengaluru rode a storm of sheer pace fury to annihilate Delhi Capitals by nine wickets in their IPL clash here on Monday, after unleashing a powerplay spell so vicious that it virtually ended the contest within the first three overs.

It was carnage of the highest order, a powerplay ambush so brutal that the Delhi Capitals never quite recovered as RCB unleashed a devastating new-ball spell to script one of the most dramatic openings in the IPL history.

Josh Hazlewood (4/12) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/5) turned the powerplay into a demolition act, ripping through Delhi with two ruthless three-over bursts that left the hosts gasping at 13 for six.

Only Abhishek Porel (30), David Miller (19) and Kyle Jamieson (12) reached double-digit scores. The home team scored eight fours and a six.

All Delhi could manage was 75 in 16.3 overs but eventually deflected the ignominy of posting lowest IPL score. RCB had managed 49 in 2017 against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Chasing a modest target, RCB openers Virat Kohli (23 ) and Jacob Bethell (20) ensured a smooth start.

There were no hiccups except that Bethell was done in by an exceptional catch by T Natarajan off Kyle Jamieson.

Devdutt Padikkal scored a fluent 34 as some solid RCB batting took the game away from Delhi in no time..

Kohli’s trademark composure combined with Padikkal’s free-flowing strokeplay made the chase a mere formality as the duo raced past the finish line with ease in 6.3 overs, capping off a dominant night for the visitors.

The packed house came to watch their favourite batter but Kohli didn't get the opportunity to enthrall his fans much due to a small target. The local boy, ended the match with consecutive sixes off T Natarajan.

From the dizzying high of piling up 264 in a batting spectacle that still somehow ended in defeat against Punjab Kings, the fall for Delhi was dramatic.