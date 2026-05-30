ETV Bharat / sports

RCB Captain Rajat Patidar Confident Ahead Of IPL Final Against Gujarat Titans, Says Team Focused Only On Winning

Ahmedabad: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar sounded confident ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026 final against Gujarat Titans as he said his team will take the field with the sole aim of defending the title on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium here.

Addressing a press conference ahead of the summit clash, Patidar said RCB are prepared for the challenge and have a clear strategy in place to counter Gujarat Titans’ in-form top order.

"I believe my focus right now should be on giving my best performance. I'm not thinking about making a place in the Indian team or becoming captain of the T20 side at this point. My only focus is on contributing to the team and winning the final," Patidar, who plays for Madhya Pradesh in the domestic circuit, said.

The RCB defeated Gujarat Titans in the Qualifer 1 to make it to the summit clash. Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, got the better of Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 2, to make the final. Skipper Shubman Gill led from the front as he scored an aggressive hundred.

Patidar added that RCB have planned specifically for Gujarat’s batting unit. "GT’s top three batters (Shubman Gill, Sai Sudarsan and Jos Buttler) have been performing really well. We have a strategy for them and we will try to execute it in the match."

He also acknowledged the support he has received from senior players and the team management through the tournament.

"We have received tremendous support from senior players and the management. The two-day break before the final has also helped us and should work in our favour," he quipped.