RCB Captain Rajat Patidar Confident Ahead Of IPL Final Against Gujarat Titans, Says Team Focused Only On Winning
Patidar said RCB are prepared for the challenge and have a clear strategy in place to counter Gujarat Titans’ in-form top order.
Published : May 30, 2026 at 10:51 PM IST
Ahmedabad: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar sounded confident ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026 final against Gujarat Titans as he said his team will take the field with the sole aim of defending the title on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium here.
Addressing a press conference ahead of the summit clash, Patidar said RCB are prepared for the challenge and have a clear strategy in place to counter Gujarat Titans’ in-form top order.
"I believe my focus right now should be on giving my best performance. I'm not thinking about making a place in the Indian team or becoming captain of the T20 side at this point. My only focus is on contributing to the team and winning the final," Patidar, who plays for Madhya Pradesh in the domestic circuit, said.
The RCB defeated Gujarat Titans in the Qualifer 1 to make it to the summit clash. Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, got the better of Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 2, to make the final. Skipper Shubman Gill led from the front as he scored an aggressive hundred.
Patidar added that RCB have planned specifically for Gujarat’s batting unit. "GT’s top three batters (Shubman Gill, Sai Sudarsan and Jos Buttler) have been performing really well. We have a strategy for them and we will try to execute it in the match."
He also acknowledged the support he has received from senior players and the team management through the tournament.
"We have received tremendous support from senior players and the management. The two-day break before the final has also helped us and should work in our favour," he quipped.
Speaking about the final, Patidar said both teams are evenly matched and capable of lifting the coveted trophy. "Both teams are strong and both deserve to be in the final. We have experienced players like Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has bowled brilliantly for us throughout the season. We have focused on our strengths going into the final," he said.
Patidar added that the team had not yet assessed the pitch fully but would be ready for any conditions. "There is a tinge of grass on the wicket, but whatever surface we get, we are prepared to perform on it. It should be an exciting match,” he said.
With both teams entering the title clash in strong form, fans are eagerly awaiting what promises to be a high-voltage IPL final.
Meanwhile, Ahmedabad is geared up to host yet another high-profile clash. Ahmedabad City Police Commissioner GS Malik visited the Narendra Modi Stadium today to review security arrangements.
Multi-layered security arrangements have been put in place both inside and outside the stadium. Ahmedabad Police have deployed approximately 3,000 police personnel for the match. This includes police officers, Special Reserve Police Force (SRP), traffic police, quick response teams, bomb disposal squads, and other special forces.
The entire stadium area will be continuously monitored through CCTV cameras and technical surveillance. Special arrangements have also been made for traffic management during the final match.
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