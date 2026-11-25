Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Fastest Double Century: Ravindra Jadeja Shares Hilarious Edited Image Praising Indian Youngster
Ravindra Jadeja shared a comical edited image of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi wearing a crown on his Instagram story.
Published : November 25, 2026 at 12:43 PM IST
Hyderabad: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is getting praise from all around the world after playing an impressive knock of 204 runs off 53 deliveries in the Asian Cup Rising Stars. The left-handed batter caused destruction while playing for India A against UAE. Ravindra Jadeja also added his voice to the appreciation for the youngster by sharing a comical edited image of him.
In the Insta story shared by Jadeja, the 15-year-old is cast as a mythological figure wearing a Mukut, traditionally associated with the deity, and it drew a lot of attention on social media. Jadeja’s choice of imagery comes from a well-known figure from Hindu mythology who arrives to claim souls. So, placing Sooryavanshi resulted in a hilarious reference to the destruction Sooryavanshi was causing to the teenage bowlers of the opposition. It was like the 15-year-old was taking the souls of the UAE bowlers with the kind of carnage he produced.
A Star i̶s̶ ̶b̶o̶r̶n̶ that 𝗸𝗲𝗲𝗽𝘀 𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 🌟 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi never ceases to amaze! 👏 #TeamIndia | #RisingStarsAsiaCup | #INDAvUAE https://t.co/aXWuDVnmsx— BCCI (@BCCI) November 24, 2026
The post became more popular as it was posted by one of India’s key all-rounders.
Sooryavanshi causes destruction
Sooryavanshi played an explosive knock of 204 runs off 53 balls, helping his team take down a target of 250 in just 14.2 overs. India won the match by seven wickets as Kumar Kushagra and Rinku Singh closed out the game for them.
𝗠𝗮𝘆𝗵𝗲𝗺 𝗶𝗻 𝗺𝗼𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 🤌 Another chapter in the book of records by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 📚 #TeamIndia | #RisingStarsAsiaCup | #INDAvUAE https://t.co/4syvzh6aQx— BCCI (@BCCI) November 24, 2026
Records broken by Sooryavanshi
The Indian teenager completed his List A hundred in just 28 balls, registering the fastest century in the format, surpassing Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk record of 29 balls. He then reached 150 from 40 deliveries before completing his double century in just 52 deliveries. In the process, he also recorded the fastest List A 150 and double century as well.
New Zealand's Chad Bowes owned the record for the quickest List A double hundred, earlier achieving the feat in 103 balls in 2024 during Canterbury against Otago clash.
Sooryavanshi credits Yuvraj
The Indian batter also credited Yuvraj Singh for his success, revealing in a video shared by the BCCI that he had a chat of 30 minutes with the former India all-rounder. Yuvraj guided him on his shortcomings at the crease and also assisted him in overcoming his flaws.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 204 highlights