ETV Bharat / sports

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Fastest Double Century: Ravindra Jadeja Shares Hilarious Edited Image Praising Indian Youngster

Ravindra Jadeja shared a hilarious edited picture of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ( IANS and Screen Grab from Jadeja Insta handle )

Hyderabad: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is getting praise from all around the world after playing an impressive knock of 204 runs off 53 deliveries in the Asian Cup Rising Stars. The left-handed batter caused destruction while playing for India A against UAE. Ravindra Jadeja also added his voice to the appreciation for the youngster by sharing a comical edited image of him.

In the Insta story shared by Jadeja, the 15-year-old is cast as a mythological figure wearing a Mukut, traditionally associated with the deity, and it drew a lot of attention on social media. Jadeja’s choice of imagery comes from a well-known figure from Hindu mythology who arrives to claim souls. So, placing Sooryavanshi resulted in a hilarious reference to the destruction Sooryavanshi was causing to the teenage bowlers of the opposition. It was like the 15-year-old was taking the souls of the UAE bowlers with the kind of carnage he produced.

The post became more popular as it was posted by one of India’s key all-rounders. Sooryavanshi causes destruction Sooryavanshi played an explosive knock of 204 runs off 53 balls, helping his team take down a target of 250 in just 14.2 overs. India won the match by seven wickets as Kumar Kushagra and Rinku Singh closed out the game for them. Records broken by Sooryavanshi