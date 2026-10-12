ETV Bharat / sports

Jadeja Dismissed By Jadeja: Ranji Trophy Witnesses A Unique Scene On Matchday 1

Ravindra Jadeja ( IANS )

Hyderabad: India's veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja displayed his experience and composure to score his 16th first-class century in the Ranji Trophy. In the Elite Group 'B' match against Chhattisgarh in Rajkot, Jadeja scored 102 runs off 209 balls, hitting seven boundaries. However, he could not stay at the crease for long after completing his century on the second day, and Saurashtra's innings ended at 392 runs.

Ravindra Jadeja was last to be dismissed

This innings from Jadeja came at a time when Saurashtra needed an experienced batsman to post a big total. He batted with composure to complete his century. His knock of 102 runs boosted the team’s scorecard, but Saurashtra's innings came to an end when he was dismissed as their last batter. Jadeja dismissed by Jadeja An interesting moment unfolded in this match: Ravindra Jadeja was dismissed by Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, who was playing for Chhattisgarh. Dharmendrasinh had once played alongside Ravindra Jadeja for Saurashtra, but the two now represent different teams. Dharmendrasinh brought Ravindra Jadeja's impressive innings to an end by having him caught out.