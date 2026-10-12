Jadeja Dismissed By Jadeja: Ranji Trophy Witnesses A Unique Scene On Matchday 1
India's veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja displayed his experience and composure to score his 16th first-class century in the Ranji Trophy.
Published : October 12, 2026 at 5:11 PM IST
Hyderabad: India's veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja displayed his experience and composure to score his 16th first-class century in the Ranji Trophy. In the Elite Group 'B' match against Chhattisgarh in Rajkot, Jadeja scored 102 runs off 209 balls, hitting seven boundaries. However, he could not stay at the crease for long after completing his century on the second day, and Saurashtra's innings ended at 392 runs.
Ravindra Jadeja was last to be dismissed
This innings from Jadeja came at a time when Saurashtra needed an experienced batsman to post a big total. He batted with composure to complete his century. His knock of 102 runs boosted the team’s scorecard, but Saurashtra's innings came to an end when he was dismissed as their last batter.
𝟏𝟔𝐭𝐡 𝐅𝐈𝐑𝐒𝐓-𝐂𝐋𝐀𝐒𝐒 𝐇𝐔𝐍𝐃𝐑𝐄𝐃 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐉𝐀𝐃𝐄𝐉𝐀! 💪 Ravindra Jadeja notches up a patient, rock-solid knock for Saurashtra vs Chhattisgarh in the Ranji Trophy 2026-27! #RanjiTrophy https://t.co/FEiraEzswa— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 12, 2026
Jadeja dismissed by Jadeja
An interesting moment unfolded in this match: Ravindra Jadeja was dismissed by Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, who was playing for Chhattisgarh. Dharmendrasinh had once played alongside Ravindra Jadeja for Saurashtra, but the two now represent different teams. Dharmendrasinh brought Ravindra Jadeja's impressive innings to an end by having him caught out.
Prerak Mankad scores a century
Prerak Mankad emerged as the standout batter in Saurashtra's first innings. He registered a magnificent knock of 129 runs and played a pivotal role in helping the team reach a respectable total. Chirag Jani also contributed 83 runs.
While the innings played by Mankad and Jani provided a solid foundation for Saurashtra's batting, Ravindra Jadeja's century further bolstered the score. Saurashtra posted 392 runs in their first innings. Now, the onus is on the Chhattisgarh batters to put their team in a strong position. In the ongoing match at Rajkot, Saurashtra's bowlers will aim to secure a first-innings lead for their team.
Chhattisgarh three wickets
Responding to Saurashtra’s decent total, Chhattisgarh lost three wickets at the time of writing. Aayush Pandey (13), Sanidhya Hurkat (4) and Amandeep Khare (1) were dismissed, while Anuj Tiwary (56) and Mayank Verma (23 Not Out) were at the crease building a crucial partnership.