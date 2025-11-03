ETV Bharat / sports

Ravindra Jadeja And B.R.Nimbalkar: Two Cricketers With Unique Feats In Ranji Trophy

Ravindra Jadeja is the only batter to score three triple centuries in the Ranji Trophy.

Ranji Trophy Unique Records
File Photo: Ravindra Jadeja (AFP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : November 3, 2025 at 3:16 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: Ranji Trophy is a prestigious competition in the domestic circuit of Indian cricket, and the players make a mark with some notable performances in the tournament. The players who light the stage with their batting prowess are often highlighted for their contributions with the bat. Scoring a ton or a double ton in the tournament is a very special feat in a cricketer’s career. But scoring a triple century and doing it thrice makes the player more special.

In the tournament’s history of 91 years, Ravindra Jadeja is the only player to score three triple centuries. A total of 41 batters have scored 300 in the tournament's history, but only Jadeja has done it three times. Also, B.R.Nimbalkar is the sole batter to score a 400 in the history of the Ranji Trophy.

Ravindra Jadeja has three triple centuries

Jadeja’s first triple century came in 2011 when he played a knock of 314 runs while representing Saurashtra against Orissa. His knock helped the team post 545, and Orissa managed to score 494/7 in response. The match ended in a draw as both teams posted a high score.

His second triple hundred came in 2012 when he scored an unbeaten 303 runs in the match against Gujarat. In the Group A fixture of the competition, Gujarat declared their innings while batting first on 600/9. Saurashtra came up with a befitting reply, thanks to Jadeja’s brilliance with the bat and posted 716/3.

With his third triple century in the same season, thanks to a knock of 331 runs against Railways, he became the only cricketer to score three triple centuries in the history of the Ranji Trophy.

Only player to score 400

Scoring 400 in a first-class match is an extremely tough task, and B. B. Nimbalkar achieved the rare feat in 1948 while playing for Maharashtra against Kathiawar. He played a sensational knock of 443 runs. Batting first, Kathiawar posted a total of 238 while Maharashtra posted 826/4

In response, thanks to Bhausaheb’s knock of 443 Not Out.

TAGGED:

RAVINDRA JADEJA
BHAUSAHEB NIMBALKAR
TRIPLE CENTURIES RANJI TROPHY
RANJI TROPHY RECORDS

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Will New Component In Ancient Indian Ancestry Throw Genomic Research Into South Asian History Wide Open?

Drone Didi Of Varanasi: How A Homemaker Neetu Rai Took To Tech & Became A Role Model For Rural Women

Between Planning And Practice: India's Transit-Oriented Development Impasse

From The Ground: Bihar Man Who Once Presided Naxal 'Courts' Hopes For Change

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.