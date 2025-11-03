ETV Bharat / sports

Ravindra Jadeja And B.R.Nimbalkar: Two Cricketers With Unique Feats In Ranji Trophy

Hyderabad: Ranji Trophy is a prestigious competition in the domestic circuit of Indian cricket, and the players make a mark with some notable performances in the tournament. The players who light the stage with their batting prowess are often highlighted for their contributions with the bat. Scoring a ton or a double ton in the tournament is a very special feat in a cricketer’s career. But scoring a triple century and doing it thrice makes the player more special.

In the tournament’s history of 91 years, Ravindra Jadeja is the only player to score three triple centuries. A total of 41 batters have scored 300 in the tournament's history, but only Jadeja has done it three times. Also, B.R.Nimbalkar is the sole batter to score a 400 in the history of the Ranji Trophy.

Ravindra Jadeja has three triple centuries

Jadeja’s first triple century came in 2011 when he played a knock of 314 runs while representing Saurashtra against Orissa. His knock helped the team post 545, and Orissa managed to score 494/7 in response. The match ended in a draw as both teams posted a high score.