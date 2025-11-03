Ravindra Jadeja And B.R.Nimbalkar: Two Cricketers With Unique Feats In Ranji Trophy
Ravindra Jadeja is the only batter to score three triple centuries in the Ranji Trophy.
Hyderabad: Ranji Trophy is a prestigious competition in the domestic circuit of Indian cricket, and the players make a mark with some notable performances in the tournament. The players who light the stage with their batting prowess are often highlighted for their contributions with the bat. Scoring a ton or a double ton in the tournament is a very special feat in a cricketer’s career. But scoring a triple century and doing it thrice makes the player more special.
In the tournament’s history of 91 years, Ravindra Jadeja is the only player to score three triple centuries. A total of 41 batters have scored 300 in the tournament's history, but only Jadeja has done it three times. Also, B.R.Nimbalkar is the sole batter to score a 400 in the history of the Ranji Trophy.
When 23-year-old Ravindra Jadeja scored a triple-century against Gujarat in 2012/13, he became only the second batsman in the history of first-class cricket to take part in two 500-run partnerships. With an unbeaten 303 against Saurashtra at Surat, Jadeja shared a record Ranji
Ravindra Jadeja has three triple centuries
Jadeja’s first triple century came in 2011 when he played a knock of 314 runs while representing Saurashtra against Orissa. His knock helped the team post 545, and Orissa managed to score 494/7 in response. The match ended in a draw as both teams posted a high score.
His second triple hundred came in 2012 when he scored an unbeaten 303 runs in the match against Gujarat. In the Group A fixture of the competition, Gujarat declared their innings while batting first on 600/9. Saurashtra came up with a befitting reply, thanks to Jadeja’s brilliance with the bat and posted 716/3.
India's Bhausaheb Nimbalkar was 9 nine runs away from breaking Don Bradman's record of 452 runs in a first-class innings. The opposition, Kathiawar, did not want that record in their name. They decided to walk away, leaving Nimbalkar at 443* - the highest Ranji Trophy score.
With his third triple century in the same season, thanks to a knock of 331 runs against Railways, he became the only cricketer to score three triple centuries in the history of the Ranji Trophy.
Only player to score 400
Scoring 400 in a first-class match is an extremely tough task, and B. B. Nimbalkar achieved the rare feat in 1948 while playing for Maharashtra against Kathiawar. He played a sensational knock of 443 runs. Batting first, Kathiawar posted a total of 238 while Maharashtra posted 826/4
In response, thanks to Bhausaheb’s knock of 443 Not Out.