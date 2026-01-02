‘No One Going To Watch T20 World Cup’: R Ashwin Warns ICC Ahead Of Marquee Tournament
Former Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has addressed the slow death of ODI cricket.
Hyderabad: Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has warned the International Cricket Council (ICC) ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup set to start from February 7. He opined that no one will watch the marquee tournament due to the frequency of the ICC events and an increasing rift in the quality of the competing nations.
Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin opined that the rising number of one-sided fixtures in the early stages of the tournament could turn the fans away from the event.
"No one is going to watch the ICC T20 World Cup this time. India vs USA, India vs. Namibia—these are games that will literally pull you away from the World Cup. World Cups used to happen once every four years. Because of that, the interest is used to build. India used to play England or Sri Lanka in the first round, and that was a lot more fun,” he said.
The 39-year-old raised concerns over the scheduling of the ICC tournaments, mentioning that the scheduling of the ICC events has reduced the sense of anticipation.
Since 2010, ICC events have been scheduled almost every year except for 2018. The T20 World Cup was postponed from 2020 to 2021 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Interestingly, it was staged again in 2022. The ODI World Cup was held in 2023 when India suffered a heartbreaking loss in the final. T20 World Cup was scheduled in 2024, while the Champions Trophy was played in 2025, with India winning both tournaments. Now, 2026 will also host another T20 World Cup.
The 2026 edition will feature a total of 20 teams and will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. The tournament will start on February 7. India will commence the tournament as defending champions and is one of the favourites to defend the title.