ETV Bharat / sports

‘No One Going To Watch T20 World Cup’: R Ashwin Warns ICC Ahead Of Marquee Tournament

Hyderabad: Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has warned the International Cricket Council (ICC) ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup set to start from February 7. He opined that no one will watch the marquee tournament due to the frequency of the ICC events and an increasing rift in the quality of the competing nations.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin opined that the rising number of one-sided fixtures in the early stages of the tournament could turn the fans away from the event.

"No one is going to watch the ICC T20 World Cup this time. India vs USA, India vs. Namibia—these are games that will literally pull you away from the World Cup. World Cups used to happen once every four years. Because of that, the interest is used to build. India used to play England or Sri Lanka in the first round, and that was a lot more fun,” he said.