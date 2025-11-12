ETV Bharat / sports

‘Nothing To Hide’: Rashid Khan Confirms Second Marriage On Social Media After Pictures With Wife Gets Viral

Hyderabad: Star Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan has been the talk of the town recently after his photos alongside a woman attending the opening of the “Khan Charity Foundation” went viral. After the images were circulated on social media, many cricket fans grew curious about the identity of the women.

The speculations were rising, and Rashid Khan took to his Instagram handle to clear the air around the whole matter. In his post, he confirmed that it is his second marriage.

“On August 2nd 2025, I began a new and meaningful chapter of my life. I had my nikkah done and married a woman who embodies the love, peace and partnership I always hoped for. I recently took my wife to a charity event, and it’s unfortunate to see assumptions being made from something so simple. The truth is straightforward, she is my wife, and we stand together with nothing to hide. To everyone who has shown kindness, support and understanding, thank you,” Rashid Khan posted on Instagram.