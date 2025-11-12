‘Nothing To Hide’: Rashid Khan Confirms Second Marriage On Social Media After Pictures With Wife Gets Viral
Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan took to social media recently and issued a clarification confirming his second marriage.
Published : November 12, 2025 at 11:54 AM IST
Hyderabad: Star Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan has been the talk of the town recently after his photos alongside a woman attending the opening of the “Khan Charity Foundation” went viral. After the images were circulated on social media, many cricket fans grew curious about the identity of the women.
The speculations were rising, and Rashid Khan took to his Instagram handle to clear the air around the whole matter. In his post, he confirmed that it is his second marriage.
“On August 2nd 2025, I began a new and meaningful chapter of my life. I had my nikkah done and married a woman who embodies the love, peace and partnership I always hoped for. I recently took my wife to a charity event, and it’s unfortunate to see assumptions being made from something so simple. The truth is straightforward, she is my wife, and we stand together with nothing to hide. To everyone who has shown kindness, support and understanding, thank you,” Rashid Khan posted on Instagram.
Rashid Khan's second marriage
The Afghan spinner tied the knot on August 2 for the second time this year. His first marriage was held in October last year. Rashid’s three brothers, Amir Khalil, Zakiullah and Raza Khan, also got married on the same day. The ceremony took place at the Imperial Continental Hotel in Kabul, and many star Afghanistan players like former captain Mohammad Nabi, along with Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmat Shah and Mujeeb Ur Rehman were present at the occasion.
Afghanistan to take on the West Indies in January next year
Afghanistan is all set to take on the West Indies in the T20I series in January 2026. The two sides will take on each other across three matches as they continue to build and prepare for the T20 World Cup 2026. The series will kick off on January 19, a few days ahead of the T20 World Cup, which is to be played in February and will be hosted by India and Sri Lanka.