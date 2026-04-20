Rashid Khan Claims Refusing Indian Citizenship Offer From High-Ranked Official
Rashid Khan has a climate in which he refused citizenship from India and Australia, confirming his loyalty to Afghanistan in a new book.
Published : April 20, 2026 at 4:16 PM IST
Hyderabad: Apart from his terrific spin bowling, Rashid Khan is known for emerging from a small cricketing nation like Afghanistan. In a recent claim, the leg-spinner has claimed that he refused a citizenship offer from both India and Australia and the opportunity to represent them in international cricket. However, he further clarified that he turned down those opportunities because he did not want to represent any other country than Afghanistan.
The claim has been made by Rashid in his new book, named ‘Rashid Khan: From Streets to Stardom’, which traces his cricketing journey from Nangarhar to fame in international cricket. Rashid has built his career being a world-class spinner but the story he has narrated in his book tells about his love for the country.
Rashid recalls India, Australia’s approach
According to a report by news agency PTI, Rashid has claimed that both countries approached him for their citizenship, but he stayed rooted to his commitment to Afghanistan.
“I received such offers from both Australia and India. But I told them, ‘If I don’t play for my country, I won’t play for any other country either,’” he says in the book.
Describing the India episode from the 2023 IPL season, Rashid revealed that a high-ranking official from India offered him to play for the country.
“I went over and greeted him. We started talking, and he said: ‘The situation in your country is very bad. Come stay in India. We will give you Indian documents, live here, play cricket here.’ I was surprised by what he was saying and didn’t know how to respond.”
“But I smiled and said, ‘Thank you very much. I am playing for my country, Afghanistan,” he added.
Rashid has played for the national side in 6 Tests, 117 ODIs and 115 T20Is, taking 45,210 and 193 wickets respectively. In the IPL, he has played a total of 141 matches, taking 164 wickets, representing Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans.