ETV Bharat / sports

Rashid Khan Claims Refusing Indian Citizenship Offer From High-Ranked Official

Hyderabad: Apart from his terrific spin bowling, Rashid Khan is known for emerging from a small cricketing nation like Afghanistan. In a recent claim, the leg-spinner has claimed that he refused a citizenship offer from both India and Australia and the opportunity to represent them in international cricket. However, he further clarified that he turned down those opportunities because he did not want to represent any other country than Afghanistan.

The claim has been made by Rashid in his new book, named ‘Rashid Khan: From Streets to Stardom’, which traces his cricketing journey from Nangarhar to fame in international cricket. Rashid has built his career being a world-class spinner but the story he has narrated in his book tells about his love for the country.

Rashid recalls India, Australia’s approach

According to a report by news agency PTI, Rashid has claimed that both countries approached him for their citizenship, but he stayed rooted to his commitment to Afghanistan.

“I received such offers from both Australia and India. But I told them, ‘If I don’t play for my country, I won’t play for any other country either,’” he says in the book.