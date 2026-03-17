ETV Bharat / sports

Pakistan-Afghanistan War: ‘I Stand With My People’; Rashid Khan Reacts After Pakistan Air Strikes On Kabul Hospital

Hyderabad: Star Afghanistan cricketers Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi have raised their voices against Pakistan’s air strikes on the country on Tuesday. The airstrike reportedly struck a hospital in Kabul, causing heavy civilian casualties. After the attacks, the star Afghan duo has condemned the attacks through social media posts.

Rashid and Nabi condemn strikes

According to the officials in Afghanistan, the attack hit the Omar Addiction treatment in the hospital, which suffered damage late Monday night. Rashid raised his voice against the attacks on the ‘X’ handle.

“I am deeply saddened by the latest reports of civilian casualties as a result of Pakistani airstrikes in Kabul,” Rashid wrote.

“Targeting civilian homes, educational facilities or medical infrastructure, either intentional or by mistake, is a war crime. The sheer disregard for human lives, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, is sickening and deeply concerning,” Rashid said.

“I call upon the UN and other human rights agencies to thoroughly investigate this latest atrocity and hold the perpetrators to account. I stand with my Afghan people in this difficult time. We shall heal, and we will rise as a nation. We always do. Inshallah,” he added.