Pakistan-Afghanistan War: ‘I Stand With My People’; Rashid Khan Reacts After Pakistan Air Strikes On Kabul Hospital
Afghanistan cricket stars Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi have strongly condemned Pakistan’s air strikes in Kabul.
Published : March 17, 2026 at 9:49 AM IST
Hyderabad: Star Afghanistan cricketers Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi have raised their voices against Pakistan’s air strikes on the country on Tuesday. The airstrike reportedly struck a hospital in Kabul, causing heavy civilian casualties. After the attacks, the star Afghan duo has condemned the attacks through social media posts.
Rashid and Nabi condemn strikes
According to the officials in Afghanistan, the attack hit the Omar Addiction treatment in the hospital, which suffered damage late Monday night. Rashid raised his voice against the attacks on the ‘X’ handle.
“I am deeply saddened by the latest reports of civilian casualties as a result of Pakistani airstrikes in Kabul,” Rashid wrote.
“Targeting civilian homes, educational facilities or medical infrastructure, either intentional or by mistake, is a war crime. The sheer disregard for human lives, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, is sickening and deeply concerning,” Rashid said.
I am deeply saddened by the latest reports of civilian casualties as a result of Pakistani airstrikes in Kabul. Targeting civilian homes, educational facilities or medical infrastructure, either intentional or by mistake, is a war crime. The sheer disregard for human lives,… pic.twitter.com/DbFRRh2qAJ— Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) March 16, 2026
“I call upon the UN and other human rights agencies to thoroughly investigate this latest atrocity and hold the perpetrators to account. I stand with my Afghan people in this difficult time. We shall heal, and we will rise as a nation. We always do. Inshallah,” he added.
Veteran Afghan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi also reacted to the attack, saying that the hope was extinguished at a hospital.
“Tonight in Kabul, hope was extinguished at a hospital,” Nabi wrote.
Tonight in Kabul, hope was extinguished at a hospital. Young men seeking treatment were murdered in a bombing by the Pakistani military regime. Mothers waited at the gates, calling their sons’ names. On the 28th night of Ramadan, their lives were cut short. pic.twitter.com/p12617D4de— Mohammad Nabi (@MohammadNabi007) March 16, 2026
“Young men seeking treatment were murdered in a bombing by the Pakistani military regime. Mothers waited at the gates, calling their sons’ names. On the 28th night of Ramadan, their lives were cut short,” he added.
Damage inflicted in the Kabul airstrike
Afghanistan has accused the Pakistani military of carrying out an airstrike on the Omar Addiction Treatment Hospital in Kabul. The hospital is a large medical facility that treats patients addicted to drugs.
According to Afghanistan’s deputy government spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat, the strike occurred at around 9 pm local time, and it caused massive destruction to the 2000-bed hospital.
On the other hand, Pakistan’s Ministry of Information said the strikes had “precisely targeted military installations and terrorist support infrastructure, including technical equipment storage and ammunition storage of the Afghan Taliban”. They also added that the strikes targeted Afghanistan-based Pakistani fighters in Kabul and Nangarhar. They also said that the facilities were being used against innocent Pakistani civilians.