ETV Bharat / sports

Rapturous Welcome For World Cup Hero Sanju Samson At Thiruvananthapuram

Chants of "Sanju... Sanju...", affectionate calls of "Chetta" fill the air, as state minister Sivankutty and RS MP Rahim join welcome party at airport.

Sanju Samson arriving at Thiruvananthapuram Airport
Sanju Samson arriving at Thiruvananthapuram Airport (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : March 10, 2026 at 11:37 AM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Story is now the Kerala Connection. And with good reason. Not only has Sanju Samson rewritten headlines in football-mad Kerala, his Player of the Tournament performance at the T20 World Cup has sent Kerala erupting with joy.

As he landed at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport at around 6 pm on Monday, after India's triumph at the T20 WC on Sunday, he was greeted by thousands of fans from his hometown, eager to embrace the star who helped take India to the pinnacle of world cricket.

Ocean Of Joy At Airport

The airport premises were packed with fans hours in advance. A huge gathering, including children, youth, and the elderly, arrived to see their favorite star. As he stepped out, the crowd welcomed him with thunderous chants of "Sanju... Sanju..." and affectionate calls of "Chetta (Brother)". Due to the massive crowd, Sanju struggled to make his way out of the airport. He expressed his gratitude by waving and smiling at the gathered supporters.

Emotional Response

Speaking to the media and fans at the airport, an emotional Samson said this was the happiest moment of his career. "It is because of all your prayers that we achieved such a result. I consider this a great responsibility. You all supported me immensely. I thank everyone for the love they have given me," the star cricketer said.

Official Reception

Among those present at the airport to receive the cricketer were state Minister for General Education V Sivankutty and Rajya Sabha MP A A Rahim of the CPI(M). The public representatives welcomed the star with bouquets and traditional ponnadas (honorary golden shawl). Minister Sivankutty said the state is proud of Samson’s achievement and announced that a grand official reception on behalf of the state government will be held in the capital in the coming days. The date and time of the ceremony will be announced later, taking Sanju's convenience into account.

Also Read:

  1. India Script History, Crush New Zealand To Defend T20 World Cup Title
  2. Suryakumar Yadav Reveals Next Target After T20 World Cup 2026 Win
  3. Brothers, Not Rivals: Ishan, Abhishek Tell The Story Behind India’s World Cup Joy
  4. T20 World Cup: Sanju Samson Shares Golden Moments With Fans

TAGGED:

T20 WORLD CUP
PLAYER OF THE TOURNAMENT
MINISTER V SIVANKUTTY
RAJYA SABHA MP A A RAHIM
SANJU SAMSON

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.