ETV Bharat / sports

Rapturous Welcome For World Cup Hero Sanju Samson At Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Story is now the Kerala Connection. And with good reason. Not only has Sanju Samson rewritten headlines in football-mad Kerala, his Player of the Tournament performance at the T20 World Cup has sent Kerala erupting with joy.

As he landed at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport at around 6 pm on Monday, after India's triumph at the T20 WC on Sunday, he was greeted by thousands of fans from his hometown, eager to embrace the star who helped take India to the pinnacle of world cricket.

Ocean Of Joy At Airport

The airport premises were packed with fans hours in advance. A huge gathering, including children, youth, and the elderly, arrived to see their favorite star. As he stepped out, the crowd welcomed him with thunderous chants of "Sanju... Sanju..." and affectionate calls of "Chetta (Brother)". Due to the massive crowd, Sanju struggled to make his way out of the airport. He expressed his gratitude by waving and smiling at the gathered supporters.