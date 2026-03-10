Rapturous Welcome For World Cup Hero Sanju Samson At Thiruvananthapuram
Chants of "Sanju... Sanju...", affectionate calls of "Chetta" fill the air, as state minister Sivankutty and RS MP Rahim join welcome party at airport.
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Story is now the Kerala Connection. And with good reason. Not only has Sanju Samson rewritten headlines in football-mad Kerala, his Player of the Tournament performance at the T20 World Cup has sent Kerala erupting with joy.
As he landed at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport at around 6 pm on Monday, after India's triumph at the T20 WC on Sunday, he was greeted by thousands of fans from his hometown, eager to embrace the star who helped take India to the pinnacle of world cricket.
Ocean Of Joy At Airport
The airport premises were packed with fans hours in advance. A huge gathering, including children, youth, and the elderly, arrived to see their favorite star. As he stepped out, the crowd welcomed him with thunderous chants of "Sanju... Sanju..." and affectionate calls of "Chetta (Brother)". Due to the massive crowd, Sanju struggled to make his way out of the airport. He expressed his gratitude by waving and smiling at the gathered supporters.
Emotional Response
Speaking to the media and fans at the airport, an emotional Samson said this was the happiest moment of his career. "It is because of all your prayers that we achieved such a result. I consider this a great responsibility. You all supported me immensely. I thank everyone for the love they have given me," the star cricketer said.
Official Reception
Among those present at the airport to receive the cricketer were state Minister for General Education V Sivankutty and Rajya Sabha MP A A Rahim of the CPI(M). The public representatives welcomed the star with bouquets and traditional ponnadas (honorary golden shawl). Minister Sivankutty said the state is proud of Samson’s achievement and announced that a grand official reception on behalf of the state government will be held in the capital in the coming days. The date and time of the ceremony will be announced later, taking Sanju's convenience into account.
