ETV Bharat / sports

Raphinha Injury Update: Brazilian Forward Ruled Out From Football Friendly Against India

File photo: Raphinha ( Getty Images )

Hyderabad: Brazil are all set to play against India on October 3 in a football friendly, but ahead of the contest, they have suffered a blow. Forward Raphinha has been ruled out of the fixture due to a thigh injury, according to a report by news agency AP. The report mentioned that he was released from the squad on Wednesday.

Raphinha was substituted after scoring a penalty kick in a 4-2 win over Australia on Tuesday. He did not play in the second half due to a minor injury to the muscles in his right thigh. Carlo Ancelotti and the Brazilian management were not willing to take any more risks with the player, as he had previously suffered from injuries in the same area. Brazil has not called up any new players to India to replace Raphinha. “As a precaution and to ensure a speedy recovery, the player will be released from the Brazilian national team. No replacement player will be called up for the friendly match against India,” the Brazilian Football Confederation said, as quoted by AP.