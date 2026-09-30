Raphinha Injury Update: Brazilian Forward Ruled Out From Football Friendly Against India
Brazil have suffered a blow ahead of their football friendly against India on September 30.
Published : September 30, 2026 at 4:27 PM IST
Hyderabad: Brazil are all set to play against India on October 3 in a football friendly, but ahead of the contest, they have suffered a blow. Forward Raphinha has been ruled out of the fixture due to a thigh injury, according to a report by news agency AP. The report mentioned that he was released from the squad on Wednesday.
Raphinha was substituted after scoring a penalty kick in a 4-2 win over Australia on Tuesday. He did not play in the second half due to a minor injury to the muscles in his right thigh. Carlo Ancelotti and the Brazilian management were not willing to take any more risks with the player, as he had previously suffered from injuries in the same area. Brazil has not called up any new players to India to replace Raphinha.
🚨🇧🇷 Raphinha leaves Brazil camp and returns to Barcelona with immediate effect.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 30, 2026
Decision follows minor muscle issue suffered vs Australia on Tuesday.
Not seen as serious/long injury but no risks will be taken, as @cahemota reports. 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/00soFXPyNZ
“As a precaution and to ensure a speedy recovery, the player will be released from the Brazilian national team. No replacement player will be called up for the friendly match against India,” the Brazilian Football Confederation said, as quoted by AP.
Brazil will play against India in their final match of the international break. The team played a 1-1 draw with Australia on Friday.
Raphinha is expected to undergo further tests in Spain to assess his injury. The results will determine whether he will continue his recovery process at the club or not. He had a brilliant start to the season so far, scoring 15 goals for the club and the country.
A tough challenge for the Indian team
The Indian senior football team is currently going through the biggest international window in its history. After drawing 1-1 with a formidable Panama in their opening match, coach Khalid Jameel's side now faces some of the toughest challenges in world football.
After facing five-time world champions Brazil on October 3, India will face another Latin American powerhouse, Uruguay, on October 6. India will be playing against two of the world's best teams in just three days. Even without Rafinha, it will not be easy for India to defend the pace and form of Vinicius Junior. However, fans are eagerly awaiting this clash, which is set to be a historic milestone in Indian football.