ETV Bharat / sports

Ranji Trophy: Ravindra Jadeja To Be Part Of Saurashtra’s Opening Fixture Against Chhattisgarh

File photo: Ravindra Jadeja ( IANS )

Hyderabad: India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will play red-ball cricket even before the start of the series against New Zealand. The all-rounder has been named in the Saurashtra Squad for their Ranji Trophy opener against Chattisgarh. Jaydev Unadkat will captain the two-time champions side and will aim to get off to a winning start in the competition.

Jadeja has been named in the 16-member squad after India’s 2-1 ODI series win over West Indies. Jadeja has featured in two fixtures and picked two wickets without getting to bat. Now, in the Ranji trophy fixture, he will aim to get a valuable practice for the upcoming Test series in New Zealand.

The Wellington Test is set to be played from November 19-23 while the second game will take place from November 27 to December 1 in Christchurch. The 92nd edition of the Ranji Trophy is set to kick off from October 11. Saurashtra are placed in Elite Group B along with Andhra, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Hyderabad, Karnataka, Punjab and Tripura.