Ranji Trophy 2025: Mumbai In Command With 61-Run Lead On Day 3

File Photo: Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir ( ETV Bharat )

- Muhammad Zulqarnain Zulfi Hyderabad: Mumbai bundled out Jammu and Kashmir on 325 after scoring 386 and have taken a lead of 61 runs in the first innings. Tushar Deshpande picked three wickets while Shardul Thakur, Tanush Kotian and Shams Mulani picked two wickets each. Mumbai in control on Day 2 Mumbai asserted control for most of Day 2 in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group D clash against Jammu & Kashmir, but veteran Paras Dogra ensured the hosts stayed afloat with a spirited fightback in Srinagar. At stumps, J&K were 273 for 7 in reply to Mumbai’s 386, still trailing by 113 runs. Mumbai, resuming in a commanding position, pushed their total to 386 before being bowled out in the first session. While the visitors’ batting unit clicked collectively, it was J&K pacer Yudhvir Singh Charak who emerged as the standout bowler.