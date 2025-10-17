Ranji Trophy 2025: Mumbai In Command With 61-Run Lead On Day 3
Mumbai have taken a first innings lead of 61 runs in the Ranji Trophy fixture against Jammu and Kashmir.
Published : October 17, 2025 at 10:55 AM IST
- Muhammad Zulqarnain Zulfi
Hyderabad: Mumbai bundled out Jammu and Kashmir on 325 after scoring 386 and have taken a lead of 61 runs in the first innings. Tushar Deshpande picked three wickets while Shardul Thakur, Tanush Kotian and Shams Mulani picked two wickets each.
Mumbai in control on Day 2
Mumbai asserted control for most of Day 2 in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group D clash against Jammu & Kashmir, but veteran Paras Dogra ensured the hosts stayed afloat with a spirited fightback in Srinagar. At stumps, J&K were 273 for 7 in reply to Mumbai’s 386, still trailing by 113 runs.
Mumbai, resuming in a commanding position, pushed their total to 386 before being bowled out in the first session. While the visitors’ batting unit clicked collectively, it was J&K pacer Yudhvir Singh Charak who emerged as the standout bowler.
The 28-year-old right-arm quick bowled with hostility and control, returning figures of 5 for 96, including the prized wicket of well-set all-rounder Shams Mulani, who scored a solid 91 off 161 balls for Mumbai. Yudhvir generated a steep bounce on a slow surface and consistently troubled the batters with probing lengths.
J&K’s reply began disastrously, as two top-order batters fell inside the first two overs. Shubham Khajuria and Musaif Ajaz perished to Mumbai’s disciplined seam attack.
Enter evergreen Paras Dogra, 40, batting like a man with no intention of giving up. His unbeaten 112 off 169 balls was a study in temperament, built on strike rotation and well-controlled drives through cover and point. Dogra not only smashed his 32nd century in the Ranji Trophy but also became the second-most prolific century-maker in the history of the First-Class tournament. Dogra is now second only to Wasim Jaffer's 40 tons in the competition.
Meanwhile, Abdul Samad (44) and Abid Mushtaq (40) failed to convert good starts but stitched solid partnerships of 94 and 68 with their captain, Dogra. For Mumbai, Tushar Deshpande and Tanush Kotian, with two wickets each, were the pick of the bowlers. Shardul Thakur, debutant Irfan Umair, and Shams Mulani also claimed one wicket each. Dogra was unbeaten on 112 while Aquib Nabi was unbeaten on 15 (22 balls).