Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Jammu And Kashmir 83 Runs Away From Scripting History

Hyderabad: Jammu and Kashmir are on the cusp of creating history with two more days to go for the semifinal of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 match against Bengal. They need 83 more runs to win with eight wickets in hand. The team is poised at 43/2 while chasing a target of 126, and they will aim to reach the final in the tournament history for the first time.

The team is inching towards victory thanks to a clinical effort from the bowlers

Led by pace sensation Auqib Nabi, J&K bowlers bundled Bengal for 99 in the second innings. Nabi took four wickets in the second innings, and left-arm pacer Sunil Kumar also took four wickets. Yudhvir Singh took two wickets. Nabi has been making waves in the domestic circuit in recent times with his impressive spells of fast bowling.

For Bengal, six batters scored in single digits, while only three batters managed to score in double digits, with Shahbaz Ahmed (24) being the highest run-getter. As they bundled out the Bengal on a low total, the team got a paltry target to chase with two more days to go.