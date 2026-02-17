Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Jammu And Kashmir 83 Runs Away From Scripting History
Jammu and Kashmir are on the cusp of making it to their maiden final of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26.
Hyderabad: Jammu and Kashmir are on the cusp of creating history with two more days to go for the semifinal of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 match against Bengal. They need 83 more runs to win with eight wickets in hand. The team is poised at 43/2 while chasing a target of 126, and they will aim to reach the final in the tournament history for the first time.
The team is inching towards victory thanks to a clinical effort from the bowlers
Led by pace sensation Auqib Nabi, J&K bowlers bundled Bengal for 99 in the second innings. Nabi took four wickets in the second innings, and left-arm pacer Sunil Kumar also took four wickets. Yudhvir Singh took two wickets. Nabi has been making waves in the domestic circuit in recent times with his impressive spells of fast bowling.
For Bengal, six batters scored in single digits, while only three batters managed to score in double digits, with Shahbaz Ahmed (24) being the highest run-getter. As they bundled out the Bengal on a low total, the team got a paltry target to chase with two more days to go.
Bengal got 26 run-lead in the first innings
Bengal had an advantage in the first innings, taking a lead of 26 runs. Batting first, Bengal posted 328 runs thanks to a knock of 146 runs from Sudip Kumar Gharami. Abhimanyu Easwaran amassed 49 runs from 96 deliveries. Auqib Nabi was the pick of the bowlers for J and K, taking five wickets, while Sunil Kumar scalped three wickets.
After scoring 328 runs, they were bundled out by the opposition for 302 runs. Mohammed Shami orchestrated the destruction, taking eight wickets, while Mukesh Kumar picked up a couple of wickets.
Maiden final for J and K, Bengal two-time champions
Jammu and Kashmir are aiming to reach their maiden final after making it to the semifinal of the Ranji Trophy in this edition. On the other hand, Bengal are two-time champions, and their latest title run was in 1989.
In the other semi-final, Karantaka have an upper hand after scoring 736 in the first innings. They are likely to go through to the next stage on the basis of the first-innings lead.