Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Two Teams To Play Maiden Semifinal; Karnataka In Semis, While Bengal Have One Foot In Last 4
The four teams in the semifinals of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 are almost fixed, with Uttarakhand and Karnataka in one semifinal.
Published : February 9, 2026 at 5:21 PM IST
Hyderabad: The four semifinalists for the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 are almost fixed, with three teams already sealing their spot, while one team already taking an innings lead. Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir will play their maiden semifinal in the tournament's history. While Uttarakhand had already booked a spot in the semis, Jammu and Kashmir reached the semis, beating Madhya Pradesh by 56 runs, thanks to Aquib Nabi’s 12 wickets.
Four semifinalists of the Ranji Trophy
Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand have reached the semi-finals of the tournament for the first time. Uttarakhand defeated Jharkhand in the quarter-finals. Meanwhile, Karnataka became the third team to secure a place in the Ranji Trophy semi-finals by successfully chasing down a target of 325 runs against Mumbai. KL Rahul was the hero of Karnataka's victory, scoring a century in the fourth innings against Mumbai.
The fourth semi-finalist team is yet to be determined, as the match between Bengal and Andhra Pradesh is still underway. However, Bengal is in a better position in the match courtesy of the first-innings lead, and even if the match ends in a draw, Bengal will qualify for the semi-finals. In the semi-finals, Jammu and Kashmir will face Bengal, and Uttarakhand will play against Karnataka.
Jammu and Kashmir beat Madhya Pradesh
Jammu and Kashmir scored 194 runs in their first innings, and in reply, Madhya Pradesh were bowled out for 152, giving Jammu and Kashmir a 42-run lead on first innings. Jammu and Kashmir then scored 248 runs in their second innings, setting Madhya Pradesh a target of 290 runs to win. However, Madhya Pradesh could only manage 234 runs. Aaqib took 7 wickets in the first innings and 5 in the second.
Karnataka enter semifinal, beating Mumbai, and Bengal have first innings lead
Karnataka managed a historic chase to defeat arch-rivals Mumbai by four wickets in the quarter-final played at the MCA-BKC Ground in Mumbai. Chasing a daunting target of 325 on Day 4, KL Rahul shone with the bat, playing a knock of 138 runs from 182 balls. He added 130 runs with Smaran Ravichandran in a crucial partnership. His heroic innings led the team to a four-wicket win.
In their quarterfinal, Bengal have already gained an advantage after scoring a total of 629 runs in their first innings in response to Andhra’s 295, and so are supposed to advance into the tournament even if the match ends in a draw on the basis of the first innings lead.