Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Two Teams To Play Maiden Semifinal; Karnataka In Semis, While Bengal Have One Foot In Last 4

Hyderabad: The four semifinalists for the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 are almost fixed, with three teams already sealing their spot, while one team already taking an innings lead. Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir will play their maiden semifinal in the tournament's history. While Uttarakhand had already booked a spot in the semis, Jammu and Kashmir reached the semis, beating Madhya Pradesh by 56 runs, thanks to Aquib Nabi’s 12 wickets.

Four semifinalists of the Ranji Trophy

Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand have reached the semi-finals of the tournament for the first time. Uttarakhand defeated Jharkhand in the quarter-finals. Meanwhile, Karnataka became the third team to secure a place in the Ranji Trophy semi-finals by successfully chasing down a target of 325 runs against Mumbai. KL Rahul was the hero of Karnataka's victory, scoring a century in the fourth innings against Mumbai.

The fourth semi-finalist team is yet to be determined, as the match between Bengal and Andhra Pradesh is still underway. However, Bengal is in a better position in the match courtesy of the first-innings lead, and even if the match ends in a draw, Bengal will qualify for the semi-finals. In the semi-finals, Jammu and Kashmir will face Bengal, and Uttarakhand will play against Karnataka.

Jammu and Kashmir beat Madhya Pradesh