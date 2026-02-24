Ranji Trophy Final: Unbeaten Ton By Shubham Pundir Puts J&K In Commanding Position After Day 1
Hubballi: Jammu and Kashmir cricket team had a brilliant start on the first day of the Ranji Trophy final being played at the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) ground in with Shubham Pundir's brilliant unbeaten hundred putting the visitors in a commanding position.
The day began with Jammu and Kashmir captain Paras Dogra winning the toss and deciding to bat first, on a wicket which seemed batting-friendly.
With two changes from the semi-final winning team, due to injuries to Shubham Khajuria and Vanshaj Sharma, J&K had brought Qamran Iqbal and Sahil Lotra as their replacements, respectively.
The visiting team didn't have a good start as they lost Qamran Iqbal on six runs when the team's total score was 18, but after that Yawer Hassan and Shubham Pundir added 139 runs to the total. Hassan was dismissed at an individual score of 88. Both the openers were dismissed by right-arm pacer Prasidh Krishna.
After that captain Paras Dogra joined Pundir but had to leave the field due to injury, making way for explosive batter Abdul Samad. At the end of day one, J&K scored 284 runs for the loss of two wickets. Pundir was playing on 117 runs where as Samad was on 52 runs.
From the Karnataka side, Krishna was the only successful bowler whereas others couldn't do any damage to the visiting team. Big names like K L Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Mayank Aggarwal, Karun Nair and Prasidh Krishna are playing for Karnataka, where J&K has the second leading wicket taker of this season Auqib Nabi in the team who has proved to be a nightmare for batters this season.
Ahead of the big final, Abid Mushtaq, the all-rounder of the J&K team, told ETV Bharat that all the players were excited about the final. "There is a positive attitude among all the players and we will be going for the win," he said.
All eyes are on the performance of J&K in the Ranji Trophy final and former players believe that so far it was a good day for the visitors.
Talking to ETV Bharat, former J&K captain Parvez Rasool said, "It was a good toss to win and batters have proved it. We hope that the score goes beyond 400 runs, and then there will be scoreboard pressure on the Karnataka team."
"We have a good bowling attack and Auqib Nabi will be the person to look for as his performance throughout the tournament has been excellent. Apart from him, senior players like Abid Mushtaq will have to take the responsibility," Rasool said.
Commenting on Karnataka's batting line and challenge for J&K bowlers, he said, "Bowling on good lines and lengths will be the key and on a day, good bowlers can take wickets of any good team. No doubt Karnataka has big names in the team, but J&K has the attack to take wickets, and scoreboard pressure will be there if J&K scores over 400 runs".