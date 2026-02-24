ETV Bharat / sports

Ranji Trophy Final: Unbeaten Ton By Shubham Pundir Puts J&K In Commanding Position After Day 1

Jammu and Kashmir's Shubham Pundir plays a shot during the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final match between Jammu and Kashmir and Karnataka in Hubballi on Tuesday, February 24, 2026. ( IANS )

Hubballi: Jammu and Kashmir cricket team had a brilliant start on the first day of the Ranji Trophy final being played at the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) ground in with Shubham Pundir's brilliant unbeaten hundred putting the visitors in a commanding position.

The day began with Jammu and Kashmir captain Paras Dogra winning the toss and deciding to bat first, on a wicket which seemed batting-friendly.

With two changes from the semi-final winning team, due to injuries to Shubham Khajuria and Vanshaj Sharma, J&K had brought Qamran Iqbal and Sahil Lotra as their replacements, respectively.

The visiting team didn't have a good start as they lost Qamran Iqbal on six runs when the team's total score was 18, but after that Yawer Hassan and Shubham Pundir added 139 runs to the total. Hassan was dismissed at an individual score of 88. Both the openers were dismissed by right-arm pacer Prasidh Krishna.

After that captain Paras Dogra joined Pundir but had to leave the field due to injury, making way for explosive batter Abdul Samad. At the end of day one, J&K scored 284 runs for the loss of two wickets. Pundir was playing on 117 runs where as Samad was on 52 runs.

From the Karnataka side, Krishna was the only successful bowler whereas others couldn't do any damage to the visiting team. Big names like K L Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Mayank Aggarwal, Karun Nair and Prasidh Krishna are playing for Karnataka, where J&K has the second leading wicket taker of this season Auqib Nabi in the team who has proved to be a nightmare for batters this season.