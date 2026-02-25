Chaos In Ranji Trophy Final! Paras Dogra Headbutts Karantaka Fielder, Mayank Agarwal Gets Furious At J & K Captain
The Ranji Trophy final between Jammu & Kashmir and Karnataka sparked an ugly spat on the second day.
Published : February 25, 2026 at 4:12 PM IST
Hyderabad: The final of the Ranji Trophy, Jammu and Kashmir vs Karnataka, is on the second day, with the former in a commanding position. The team has already passed the 500-run mark and might take a first-innings lead to gain an advantage. Apart from the brilliant strokeplay by J & K batters, the spectators also witnessed some ugly scenes in the middle. Skipper Paras Dogra lost his cool and headbutted a Karnataka fielder on the second day of the fixture.
The heated exchange between Paras Dogra and KV Aneesh
The incident occurred in the 101st over of the J & K innings when Dogra got four runs off an outside edge, with the ball flying past a diving gully fielder. A few moments after, cameras caught Dogra getting involved in a verbal altercation with close-in fielder KV Aneesh. The spat turned physical soon, and Dogra heabutted Annesh after a few words being traded between the players.
Unbelievable scenes in the Ranji Trophy final.— Santosh Mali (@maligujrati) February 25, 2026
Paras Dogra and KV Aneesh clash — physical contact involved.
That’s not acceptable in cricket.
But how much sledging is too much? 👀
Follow for real cricket updates & bold takes 🏏 #RanjiTrophy #parasdogra pic.twitter.com/5tmWq950vV
Before the umpires could step in to calm the situation, senior Karnataka batter Mayank Agarwal came rushing in and placed himself between Aneesh and Dogra. He was seen unleashing a verbal volley at the opposition skipper. Match officials stepped in to calm down the situation and spoke to the players.
It is believed that the persistent sledging from the Karantaka fielders resulted in Dogra losing his cool.
Paras Dogra helmet butt KV Aneesh in a heated moment.#ranjitrophy2026 pic.twitter.com/CcpHPbnKis— SMMH-SAB MOH MAYA HAI (@EliteCricket10) February 25, 2026
Dogra was forced to retire hurt on 9 after getting hit on the glove by a bouncer from Karnataka pacer Vyshak Vijaykumar. However, the 41-year-old returned to bat and played a knock of 70 runs from 166 deliveries, laced with eight boundaries. Shubham Pundir (121) scored the century while Yawer Hassan (88), Abdul Samad (61) and Kanhaiya Wadhawan (70) also scored half-centuries.
J & K will have an opportunity to win their maiden title in the final against Karnataka. The team have already scripted their dream run reaching the final of the Ranji Trophy for the first time.