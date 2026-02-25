ETV Bharat / sports

Chaos In Ranji Trophy Final! Paras Dogra Headbutts Karantaka Fielder, Mayank Agarwal Gets Furious At J & K Captain

The Ranji Trophy final between Jammu & Kashmir and Karnataka sparked an ugly spat on the second day.

Ranji Trophy final Jammu and Kashmir vs Karnataka
Ranji trophy final (IANS)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : February 25, 2026 at 4:12 PM IST

2 Min Read
Hyderabad: The final of the Ranji Trophy, Jammu and Kashmir vs Karnataka, is on the second day, with the former in a commanding position. The team has already passed the 500-run mark and might take a first-innings lead to gain an advantage. Apart from the brilliant strokeplay by J & K batters, the spectators also witnessed some ugly scenes in the middle. Skipper Paras Dogra lost his cool and headbutted a Karnataka fielder on the second day of the fixture.

The heated exchange between Paras Dogra and KV Aneesh

The incident occurred in the 101st over of the J & K innings when Dogra got four runs off an outside edge, with the ball flying past a diving gully fielder. A few moments after, cameras caught Dogra getting involved in a verbal altercation with close-in fielder KV Aneesh. The spat turned physical soon, and Dogra heabutted Annesh after a few words being traded between the players.

Before the umpires could step in to calm the situation, senior Karnataka batter Mayank Agarwal came rushing in and placed himself between Aneesh and Dogra. He was seen unleashing a verbal volley at the opposition skipper. Match officials stepped in to calm down the situation and spoke to the players.

It is believed that the persistent sledging from the Karantaka fielders resulted in Dogra losing his cool.

Dogra was forced to retire hurt on 9 after getting hit on the glove by a bouncer from Karnataka pacer Vyshak Vijaykumar. However, the 41-year-old returned to bat and played a knock of 70 runs from 166 deliveries, laced with eight boundaries. Shubham Pundir (121) scored the century while Yawer Hassan (88), Abdul Samad (61) and Kanhaiya Wadhawan (70) also scored half-centuries.

J & K will have an opportunity to win their maiden title in the final against Karnataka. The team have already scripted their dream run reaching the final of the Ranji Trophy for the first time.

TAGGED:

JAMMU KASHMIR VS KARNATAKA
RANJI TROPHY SCHEDULE
JAMMU AND KASHMIR CRICKET TEAM
RANJI TROPHY FINAL

