Chaos In Ranji Trophy Final! Paras Dogra Headbutts Karantaka Fielder, Mayank Agarwal Gets Furious At J & K Captain

Hyderabad: The final of the Ranji Trophy, Jammu and Kashmir vs Karnataka, is on the second day, with the former in a commanding position. The team has already passed the 500-run mark and might take a first-innings lead to gain an advantage. Apart from the brilliant strokeplay by J & K batters, the spectators also witnessed some ugly scenes in the middle. Skipper Paras Dogra lost his cool and headbutted a Karnataka fielder on the second day of the fixture.

The heated exchange between Paras Dogra and KV Aneesh

The incident occurred in the 101st over of the J & K innings when Dogra got four runs off an outside edge, with the ball flying past a diving gully fielder. A few moments after, cameras caught Dogra getting involved in a verbal altercation with close-in fielder KV Aneesh. The spat turned physical soon, and Dogra heabutted Annesh after a few words being traded between the players.