Ranji Trophy Final: Who Wins If The Karnataka vs J & K Match Ends In A Draw?
Jammu and Kashmir have an advantage in the final of the Ranji Trophy as they have posted a total of 584 in the first innings.
Published : February 26, 2026 at 5:15 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ranji Trophy final matches are often marathon matches, and the final of the ongoing Ranji Trophy season is following a similar script. After J&K posted a commanding 584 while batting first, Karnataka have responded with 180/5 at the time of writing. With two more days to go and a large deficit to overcome, a draw is likely to happen. However, unlike the league matches, the result is to be determined as the winner of the Ranji trophy will be decided based on it.
The first-innings lead becomes crucial for the teams in such a scenario. A sustained performance over the majority of the match is awarded in this method of determining the winner.
Here is how the situations might unfold, and the winner will be decided from them
Scenario 1
Karnataka take the first innings lead
Karnataka have a tough challenge to go past the first innings total of 584 scored by Jammu and Kashmir. If Karantaka scores 584 or more, they will be crowned as the champions of the Ranji Trophy and will win the title for the ninth time.
Scenario 2
J & K take the first innings lead
If the J & K bowlers manage to restrict the opposition batters below 584, they will get the first-innings lead. In such a case, irrespective of the match ending in a draw in the desired time, Jammu and Kashmir will win their maiden Ranji title.
Scenario 3
Rain or other factors prevent Karnataka from completing the first innings
If Karantaka is unable to complete their first innings due to rain or other factors and no first-innings lead is established, the tournament will focus on the group stage performance of both teams to determine the winners. In such a case, Karnataka will be declared as winners of the tournament.