Ranji Trophy Final | Jammu And Kashmir In Commanding Position After Day 2

Published : February 25, 2026 at 5:18 PM IST
Hubballi: Jammu and Kashmir has further strengthened its grip on the Ranji trophy final match against hosts Karnataka as they ended the second day at a massive 527 for 6 at the Karnataka State Cricket Association ground here. Two allrounders Sahil Lotra and Abid Mushtaq, were on the crease on 57 and 20 runs, respectively, when the umpires called it stumps.
Resuming the play on the overnight score of 284 for 2, the visitors lost two wickets early in the form of century-maker Shubham Pundir on his individual score of 121 and when the team's total was 303. Abdul Samad followed him by scoring 61 runs. He was sent back to the pavilion by right-arm pacer Prasidh Krishna when J&K's total was 307 runs.
After that, the injured Jammu &K captain Paras Dogra and wicketkeeper-batsman Kanahya Wadhawan steadied the ship and cruised the team to a strong total. Both these batters were dismissed on individual scores of 70 runs. Wadhawan was the first to be dismissed when the team's total score was 417 runs, whereas Dogra returned to the dugout when Jammu & Kashmir's total was 471 runs.
After that, Lotra and Mushtaq batted till the end of the day and took J&K's total to 527 runs. The visitors will continue their first innings tomorrow morning and would like to add more runs to the total. For Karnataka, Prasidh Krishna has taken three wickets, whereas Vidyadhar Patil, Shreyas Gopal and Shikhar Shetty took a wicket each.
With the pitch behaving and batters having a good time, it looks like that match may head towards a draw, but there are still chances of a result as the track may become slow and spinners will get help, especially on the fourth and fifth and final day. But even if the match ends in a draw, the team having a first innings lead will be the winner.
Karnataka batters will surely have a mountain to climb. This is the first time Jammu and Kashmir is playing a Ranji Trophy final.
