ETV Bharat / sports

Ranji Trophy Final | Jammu And Kashmir In Commanding Position After Day 2

Jammu and Kashmir's Sahil Lotra celebrates after scoring a half-century during the second day of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final cricket match between Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir at the KSCA Cricket Stadium, in Hubballi, Karnataka, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026 ( PTI )

Hubballi: Jammu and Kashmir has further strengthened its grip on the Ranji trophy final match against hosts Karnataka as they ended the second day at a massive 527 for 6 at the Karnataka State Cricket Association ground here. Two allrounders Sahil Lotra and Abid Mushtaq, were on the crease on 57 and 20 runs, respectively, when the umpires called it stumps.

Resuming the play on the overnight score of 284 for 2, the visitors lost two wickets early in the form of century-maker Shubham Pundir on his individual score of 121 and when the team's total was 303. Abdul Samad followed him by scoring 61 runs. He was sent back to the pavilion by right-arm pacer Prasidh Krishna when J&K's total was 307 runs.

After that, the injured Jammu &K captain Paras Dogra and wicketkeeper-batsman Kanahya Wadhawan steadied the ship and cruised the team to a strong total. Both these batters were dismissed on individual scores of 70 runs. Wadhawan was the first to be dismissed when the team's total score was 417 runs, whereas Dogra returned to the dugout when Jammu & Kashmir's total was 471 runs.