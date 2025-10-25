ETV Bharat / sports

Ranji Trophy 2025: Rajasthan Wobble To 70/5 After J&K's Yudhvir, Aquib Rattle Top Order On Day 1

Srinagar: After winning the toss against Rajasthan, hosts Jammu and Kashmir's Yudhvir Singh Charak and Aquib Nabi have rattled the visitors' top order in their second home fixture of the 2025 Ranji Trophy Elite Group D campaign on Saturday.

At lunch on Day 1, Rajasthan found themselves in deep trouble at 70 for 5 after 32 overs, with skipper Mahipal Lomror unbeaten on 21 off 35 balls and Kartik Sharma yet to open his account.

The morning session belonged to the bowlers as Rajasthan's top order crumbled under sustained pressure. Abhijeet Tomar (2 off 14) was the first to go, edging behind to Kanhaiya Wadhawan off Sunil Kumar. Sumit Godra (6 off 31) followed soon after, caught by Abdul Samad to give Yudhvir Singh his first breakthrough.

With both openers back in the hut, Akash Maharaj Singh and wicketkeeper Mukul Choudhary tried to steady the innings, taking the score to 35 for 2. But Singh, after a promising start, lost patience and offered a simple catch to Wadhawan off Aquib Nabi, falling for 24 off 64 balls with four crisp boundaries.

Choudhary's stay was equally brief as Abid Mushtaq trapped him in front for 4 off 36 deliveries. Just when captain Mahipal Lomror and the experienced Deepak Hooda looked to rebuild, Yudhvir struck again—this time removing Hooda for 5 (12) as Sunil Kumar completed a neat catch.

Hooda, who had scored a commanding 130 in his previous outing, couldn't replicate that form today. At the interval, Rajasthan are left leaning heavily on Lomror to anchor what's been a shaky start to their innings.

Earlier in the day, J&K skipper Paras Dogra made the call at the toss, saying the morning moisture could aid the pace attack led by Umran Malik, who returned to the playing XI.