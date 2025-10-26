Ranji Trophy 2025: Rajasthan Fight Back On Day 2 As J&K Lose Key Wickets In Morning Session
At lunch, Jammu and Kashmir were 153 for 5, leading Rajasthan’s first-innings total by 1 run.
Published : October 26, 2025 at 12:41 PM IST
Srinagar: While Rajasthan mounted a spirited comeback on Day 2 of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group D clash against Jammu and Kashmir, taking three prized wickets in the morning session, the hosts' resorted to counterattack to drag themselves back into the contest at the Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium on Sunday.
Resuming at 66 for 2, the hosts’ hopes of securing a commanding first-innings lead were dented by a disciplined Rajasthan attack led by Deepak Chahar and Ashok Kumar. The duo exploited the morning conditions to perfection, reducing J&K to 109 for 5 before a counterattack from Yudhvir Singh and Abdul Samad steadied the innings.
The day began with Shubham Khajuria and skipper Paras Dogra at the crease, both looking to consolidate J&K’s strong position after their bowlers had dismantled Rajasthan for just 152 on Day 1. But any plans of dominance quickly unraveled as the visiting bowlers struck early and often.
Khajuria, who had shown patience in his 21 off 70 deliveries, was the first to go — edging an outswinger from Chahar to wicketkeeper Mukesh Chaudhary. The dismissal broke a promising partnership and opened the door for Rajasthan’s bowlers.
Captain Paras Dogra, who had been J&K’s batting mainstay in the previous match against Mumbai with a sparkling 144, fell soon after. Attempting to break free against Ashok Kumar, Dogra mistimed a drive and was caught at cover by Abhijeet Tomar for 21 off 51 balls.
J&K’s troubles deepened in the very next over when wicketkeeper Kanhaiya Wadhawan followed his captain back to the pavilion in identical fashion — caught by Tomar off Chahar. From 72 for 2, J&K suddenly found themselves wobbling at 81 for 5, their early advantage slipping away.
At a crucial juncture, all-rounder Yudhvir Singh took the attack to the bowlers with an aggressive counteroffensive. His 47 off just 27 balls, studded with seven boundaries and two sixes, lifted local spirits and helped J&K regain momentum. At the other end, Abdul Samad provided stability, remaining unbeaten on 24 from 38 balls. By the end of session 1 , the hosts had moved to 153 for 5, leading Rajasthan’s first-innings total by 1 run.
The visitors’ disciplined bowling effort on Sunday morning was in stark contrast to their struggles a day earlier. On Saturday, J&K’s pacers had dominated proceedings, skittling Rajasthan for 152 inside 53 overs.
Sunil Kumar was the standout performer with figures of 4 for 32, while Auqib Nabi (3 for 29) and Yudhvir Singh (2 for 48) provided able support. Rajasthan’s innings never truly recovered from a shaky start, with only skipper Mahipal Lomror (37 off 76) offering resistance. Brief cameos from Kartik Sharma (32 off 35) and Deepak Chahar (23 off 32) helped them scrape past 150 before Sunil Kumar cleaned up the tail with two wickets in two balls.
In response, J&K made a confident start through openers Qamran Iqbal and Shubham Khajuria. Qamran made a fluent 24 off 47 balls before falling to Ankit Chaudhary, while Yawer Hassan managed just one before becoming Chahar’s first victim, caught behind by Mukesh Chaudhary.