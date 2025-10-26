ETV Bharat / sports

Ranji Trophy 2025: Rajasthan Fight Back On Day 2 As J&K Lose Key Wickets In Morning Session

Srinagar: While Rajasthan mounted a spirited comeback on Day 2 of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group D clash against Jammu and Kashmir, taking three prized wickets in the morning session, the hosts' resorted to counterattack to drag themselves back into the contest at the Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium on Sunday.

Resuming at 66 for 2, the hosts’ hopes of securing a commanding first-innings lead were dented by a disciplined Rajasthan attack led by Deepak Chahar and Ashok Kumar. The duo exploited the morning conditions to perfection, reducing J&K to 109 for 5 before a counterattack from Yudhvir Singh and Abdul Samad steadied the innings.

The day began with Shubham Khajuria and skipper Paras Dogra at the crease, both looking to consolidate J&K’s strong position after their bowlers had dismantled Rajasthan for just 152 on Day 1. But any plans of dominance quickly unraveled as the visiting bowlers struck early and often.

Khajuria, who had shown patience in his 21 off 70 deliveries, was the first to go — edging an outswinger from Chahar to wicketkeeper Mukesh Chaudhary. The dismissal broke a promising partnership and opened the door for Rajasthan’s bowlers.

Captain Paras Dogra, who had been J&K’s batting mainstay in the previous match against Mumbai with a sparkling 144, fell soon after. Attempting to break free against Ashok Kumar, Dogra mistimed a drive and was caught at cover by Abhijeet Tomar for 21 off 51 balls.