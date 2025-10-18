ETV Bharat / sports

Ranji Trophy 2025: J&K Eye Upset Win as Qamran, Musaif Stand Firm Against Mumbai on Day 4

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reached 30/1 on Day 4 (Saturday), still needing 213 runs for an outright win against Mumbai. With Qamran Iqbal unbeaten on 20 off 31 balls and Musaif Ajaz on 10 off 27, the duo adopted a cautious approach in the morning session, adding nine runs to their overnight total of 21/1. While J&K is looking to avoid a collapse and script a memorable victory over the domestic giants, Mumbai, on the other hand, is pushing hard for quick wickets.

On the penultimate day, J&K had lost opener Shubham Khajuria for 0 (2), trapped lbw by Tushar Deshpande, departing without troubling the scorers just before stumps. The hosts have been given a challenging target of 243 by the star-studded Mumbai side, who were bowled out for 181 in their second innings on Day 3 of their Ranji Trophy league clash at the Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium.

42-time Ranji Trophy champions Mumbai have surprisingly struggled against Jammu & Kashmir in recent years, losing both of their previous encounters—first at the Wankhede in the 2014–15 season and again at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy (SPCA) in Mumbai during the 2024–25 campaign. Now, in Srinagar, J&K are on the verge of a historic hat-trick, needing 213 more runs to beat Mumbai for the third consecutive time. Such a victory would rank among their highest successful chases, with only two larger targets achieved before: 262/7 against Goa and 251/6 against Himachal Pradesh.

All-rounder Shams Mulani top scored for Mumbai with 41 off 108 balls, followed by Sarfaraz Khan's 32 (43) and wicketkeeper Akash Anand's 31 (55). The visitors had a forgettable start to their second innings, losing three quick wickets in the first six overs — Musheer Khan 8 (12), former skipper and star batter Ajinkya Rahane 0 (4), and Ayush Mhatre 13 (17).

However, Mumbai's 'crisis man' Siddhesh Lad and Sarfaraz attempted to steady the innings. Jammu & Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi broke the partnership, trapping Sarfaraz in front of the wickets, before Lad, who managed just 4 off 40 deliveries, edged to wicketkeeper Kanhaiya Wadhawan. Akash and Mulani tried to steady the ship but were soon dismissed by Nabi and Abid Mushtaq, respectively.

The tail offered little resistance as Tanush Kotian 10 (24), Shardul Thakur 9 (13) and Irfan Umair 4 (9) succumbed to J&K's fiery attack. Nabi was the standout performer of the day, finishing with five wickets — Musheer, Rahane, Lad, Akash and Sarfaraz — while Yudhvir Singh and Abid claimed two each, and Umar picked up one.