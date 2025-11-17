ETV Bharat / sports

Ranji Trophy 2025: J&K In A Commanding Position At The End Of Day 2 Against Hyderabad

For the J&K side, wicketkeeper-batsman Kanahya Wadhawan was the top scorer with 82, whereas IPL star-batsman Abdul Samad also scored 77 runs. They both powered an unbeaten 146-run partnership and took J&K to a commanding position.

After making 170 runs in the first innings on day 1 yesterday and bowling out Hyderabad for just 121 runs in the first session today, J&K scored 275 runs by the end of day two and lost only four wickets.

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) senior men's team was in a commanding position against Hyderabad at the end of day two of the ongoing Ranji Trophy elite group match being played here at the hostel ground of GGM Science College.

For the Hyderabad side, CTL Rakshann took two wickets, whereas T Thangarajan and Kartikeyan Kak took one wicket each.

On day 1, J&K was bowled out for 170 runs when Hyderabad bowlers toppled the top order, but Abdul Samad's 34 runs, followed by 57 runs by Abid Mushtaq, steadied the ship, which took them to a reasonable total. Sahil Lalotra also contributed 36 crucial runs.

When Hyderabad came to bat, Aqib Nabi, as usual, struck in the first over and by the end of day one, he had taken three wickets. The left-arm pacer Sunil Kumar took two wickets, and one Hyderabad bowler was run out. By the end of day 1, Hyderabad was 88 for 5.

On day 2, when Hyderabad resumed the play, J&K bowlers were on top and within the first hour, Hyderabad was bowled out for only 121 runs, and J&K got a first innings lead of 49 runs. For the J&K side, Sunil Kumar took a fifer, whereas Aqib Nabi took four wickets. On the Hyderabad side, its captain, Rahul Singh, was the top scorer with 48 runs, whereas other players couldn't do much. The second top run getter from the team was T. Thyagarajan with 16 runs.

In the second innings, Qamran Iqbal and Shubham Khajuria had a good start, but Khajuria was bowled by Kartikeya Kak for just five runs. After that, Vivrant Sharma joined Qamran Iqbal and took J&K to a strong position. After scoring 50 runs, Qamran returned to the pavilion, and captain Paras Dogra also left early by scoring just five runs. Vivrant also left after scoring 45 runs, and after that, Samad and Kanahya stood at the ground and played till the end of the day.