Ranji Trophy 2025 : Jammu & Kashmir At Brink Of Another Victory
Hyderabad need 303 runs to win, while Jammu and Kashmir need three wickets
Published : November 18, 2025 at 7:51 PM IST
Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir is at the brink of another impressive win in the Ranji trophy elite group match after giving a target of 472 to Hyderabad here at GGM Science College hostel ground on Tuesday. At the end of day three, Hyderabad was struggling at 169 for 7, needing another 303 runs to win on the last day of the play.
Jammu & Kashmir bowlers, led by left-arm spinner Abid Mushtaq, were on top of the Elite Group D game, and they weren't letting Hyderabad batters any chance to pose a threat to the home side.
As soon as the play began on day three, Abdul Samad and Kanahya Wadhawan started playing their shots, but Wadhawan fell five runs short of his hundred when B Punnaiah cleaned him up on 95 runs.
All-rounder Abdul Samad, on the other hand, played his stylish game and cruised pass his hundred and scored 125 runs before being caught and bowled by T Thyagarajan. Jammu & Kashmir lower-order batters added a few runs, and the team was bowled out on 422 runs.
For Hyderabad, T Thyagarajan was the pick of the bowlers and took four wickets, followed by CTL Rakshann, who took three wickets. Kartikeya Kak got two wickets, and B Punnaiah got one wicket.
After lunch break, Hyderabad started its second innings, and its openers Tanmay Aggarwal and Abhirath Reddy had a good start, but Reddy fell on the individual score of 18. Just ahead of the Tea break, Tanmay Aggarwal was removed by off-spinner Sahil Lalotra on 47 runs. Hyderabad captain Rahul Singh tried to steady the ship, but wickets kept falling from the other side. Singh too fell on his individual score of 30. For Jammu & Kashmir, Abid Mushtaq took four wickets, Sahil Lalotra took two wickets and pace sensation Aquib Nabi took one wicket. On day four, J&K will need only three wickets to become table toppers, whereas Hyderabad has a gigantic task of scoring another 303 runs.
Read More