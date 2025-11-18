ETV Bharat / sports

Ranji Trophy 2025 : Jammu & Kashmir At Brink Of Another Victory

Players during the third day of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 cricket match between Jammu and Kashmir and Hyderabad, at Hostel Ground JKCA, in Jammu, Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025 ( PTI )

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir is at the brink of another impressive win in the Ranji trophy elite group match after giving a target of 472 to Hyderabad here at GGM Science College hostel ground on Tuesday. At the end of day three, Hyderabad was struggling at 169 for 7, needing another 303 runs to win on the last day of the play.

Jammu & Kashmir bowlers, led by left-arm spinner Abid Mushtaq, were on top of the Elite Group D game, and they weren't letting Hyderabad batters any chance to pose a threat to the home side.

As soon as the play began on day three, Abdul Samad and Kanahya Wadhawan started playing their shots, but Wadhawan fell five runs short of his hundred when B Punnaiah cleaned him up on 95 runs.