Ranji Trophy 2025: Auqib Nabi's 10-Wicket Masterclass Hands J&K An Innings And 41-Run Win Over Rajasthan
Nabi was the man of the match for his match-winning 10-wicket haul while also contributing a crucial half century in the second innings.
Published : October 27, 2025 at 11:53 AM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Monday registered a commanding innings-and-41-run victory over Rajasthan. The hosts wrapped up their Ranji Trophy Elite Group D clash against Rajasthan inside three days at Srinagar's Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium, thanks to a scintillating all-round display from right-arm pacer Auqib Nabi.
For Jammu and Kashmir, player of the match Nabi produced one of the finest performances of this domestic season, claiming 10 wickets in the match and contributing a crucial half-century with the bat to spearhead emphatic triumph.
Resuming Day 3 (Monday) at 41 for 5, trailing by 89 runs, Rajasthan was hoping for a comeback but their dreams were short-lived against the relentless J&K pace attack. Nabi, who had already taken all five wickets on Sunday evening, continued from where he left off, adding two more scalps on Monday morning to complete a seven-wicket haul in the second innings. Coupled with his three wickets from the first innings, the 28-year-old pacer finished with match figures of 10 for 72.
Rajasthan's overnight pair, Deepak Hooda and Kartik Sharma, had their backs against the wall. Yudhvir Singh drew first blood of the morning, having Kartik Sharma (5 off 12) caught behind by wicketkeeper Kanhaiya Wadhawan. In the very next over, Manav Suthar departed for a duck after giving a catch to Kanhaiya Wadhawan off Nabi's bowling, tightening the noose further.
Deepak Hooda showed signs of defiance with a tidy 28 off 50 balls, including five boundaries, but his dismissal by Nabi, lbw, effectively sealed the team's fate. Then Deepak Chahar tried to inject some resistance with a quick 26 off 22 deliveries, including three fours and a six, but he ran out of partners as wickets fell in clusters.
Ashok Kumar was run out for 2, and Ankit Chaudhary perished soon after, offering an easy catch to skipper Paras Dogra off Yudhvir Singh's bowling. Rajasthan were eventually dismissed for 89, with Nabi's incisive spell leaving them shell-shocked.
The victory had been set up by J&K's commanding first-innings lead of 130 runs. After restricting Rajasthan to 152 in the first innings, the hosts made a respectable 282, led by half-centuries from Abdul Samad (76), Yudhvir Singh (53), and Nabi (55). Their combined efforts placed J&K solidly in control before Nabi's second-inning heroics sealed the deal.
Rajasthan's top order had already crumbled on Day 2 in the face of Nabi's pace and precision. He tore through the lineup with a devastating spell that saw Sumit Godara 0 (1) caught off the second ball of the innings and Mahipal Lomror bowled for 4. Abhijeet Tomar’s patient 9 off 58 balls ended when he edged one to Yawer Hassan, and Nabi quickly removed Akash Singh and Mukesh Choudhary for ducks to complete a stunning five-for.
The victory, by an innings and 41 runs, propelled Jammu and Kashmir to the top of the Group D points table with seven points. J&K will face Chhattisgarh on November 1 in Raipur, while Rajasthan will take on domestic giants Mumbai on the same day in Jaipur.