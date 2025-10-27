ETV Bharat / sports

Ranji Trophy 2025: Auqib Nabi's 10-Wicket Masterclass Hands J&K An Innings And 41-Run Win Over Rajasthan

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Monday registered a commanding innings-and-41-run victory over Rajasthan. The hosts wrapped up their Ranji Trophy Elite Group D clash against Rajasthan inside three days at Srinagar's Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium, thanks to a scintillating all-round display from right-arm pacer Auqib Nabi.

For Jammu and Kashmir, player of the match Nabi produced one of the finest performances of this domestic season, claiming 10 wickets in the match and contributing a crucial half-century with the bat to spearhead emphatic triumph.

Resuming Day 3 (Monday) at 41 for 5, trailing by 89 runs, Rajasthan was hoping for a comeback but their dreams were short-lived against the relentless J&K pace attack. Nabi, who had already taken all five wickets on Sunday evening, continued from where he left off, adding two more scalps on Monday morning to complete a seven-wicket haul in the second innings. Coupled with his three wickets from the first innings, the 28-year-old pacer finished with match figures of 10 for 72.

Rajasthan's overnight pair, Deepak Hooda and Kartik Sharma, had their backs against the wall. Yudhvir Singh drew first blood of the morning, having Kartik Sharma (5 off 12) caught behind by wicketkeeper Kanhaiya Wadhawan. In the very next over, Manav Suthar departed for a duck after giving a catch to Kanhaiya Wadhawan off Nabi's bowling, tightening the noose further.

Deepak Hooda showed signs of defiance with a tidy 28 off 50 balls, including five boundaries, but his dismissal by Nabi, lbw, effectively sealed the team's fate. Then Deepak Chahar tried to inject some resistance with a quick 26 off 22 deliveries, including three fours and a six, but he ran out of partners as wickets fell in clusters.