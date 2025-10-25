Ramnagar Hosts First Ever Ranji Trophy Match As Uttarakhand Takes On Railways Today
A four-day match between host Uttarakhand and Railways will begin today at the Kaushiki Cricket Ground, Jim Corbett, in Ramnagar.
Kumaon: Ramnagar, the entry point to the world-famous Jim Corbett National Park, in Uttarakhand’s Kumaon, is hosting a Ranji Trophy match, the BCCI's premier domestic cricket competition, for the first time.
A four-day match between host Uttarakhand and Railways began today, Saturday, at the Kaushiki Cricket Ground, Jim Corbett, in Ramnagar. Calling it a historic moment, Deepak Mehra, President of the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand, said that the event is set to be an unforgettable experience for local players.
🏏 Ranji Trophy Elite 2025 | Matchday Update— Cricket Association Of Uttrakhand (CAU) (@CricketCau) October 25, 2025
It’s game time! Uttarakhand locks horns with Railways in the Ranji Trophy Elite clash.
Railways won the toss and elected to bat first. #RanjiTrophy #CAU #TeamUttarakhand #UttarakhandCricket #RailwaysvsUttarakhand #CricketIndia pic.twitter.com/EfQTWoJbb5
"This is a historic moment for Uttarakhand cricket. All arrangements have been completed in accordance with BCCI guidelines. We want this event to provide a major platform for talented players from the Kumaon region, enabling them to make their mark at the national level," he said.
He added that the pitch, player facilities, and spectator security arrangements have been overseen by the BCCI's technical team. Cricket fans see hosting a prestigious tournament like the Ranji Trophy in Ramnagar as a milestone for the local sports culture.
It is also expected to boost tourism and the local economy, as a major event like the Ranji Trophy will increase the number of players, spectators, and officials from outside.
“Hosting the Ranji Trophy in Ramnagar will not only give the Kumaon region a new identity on the national cricket map but will also increase enthusiasm and participation in the sport among the region's youth. This event is set to be an unforgettable experience for local players.” Deepak Mehra said, adding that the tournament will provide local players with an opportunity to witness the talent of national-level players..
As Uttarakhand is set to lock horns with Railways today in the Ranji Trophy, the cricket fans are expecting a spectacle. The Railways team boasts veterans Upendra Yadav, Mohammad Saif, Himanshu Sangwan, Karan Sharma, and Sahab Yuvraj. Uttarakhand's team includes Prashant Chopra, Kunal Chandela, Mayank Mishra, and Deepak Dhapola.
