Ramnagar Hosts First Ever Ranji Trophy Match As Uttarakhand Takes On Railways Today

Kumaon: Ramnagar, the entry point to the world-famous Jim Corbett National Park, in Uttarakhand’s Kumaon, is hosting a Ranji Trophy match, the BCCI's premier domestic cricket competition, for the first time.

A four-day match between host Uttarakhand and Railways began today, Saturday, at the Kaushiki Cricket Ground, Jim Corbett, in Ramnagar. Calling it a historic moment, Deepak Mehra, President of the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand, said that the event is set to be an unforgettable experience for local players.

"This is a historic moment for Uttarakhand cricket. All arrangements have been completed in accordance with BCCI guidelines. We want this event to provide a major platform for talented players from the Kumaon region, enabling them to make their mark at the national level," he said.