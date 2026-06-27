ETV Bharat / sports

Rambabu, An Athlete Cum Coach Who Overcame Difficulties To Excel In Sports

Visakhapatnam: Hard work, courage and perseverance will help one overcome difficulties. This is true for Rambabu, an athlete and coach, who overcame all hardships and adversaries in his life, including a back injury that restricted him to bed for over a year, to become a successful athlete and coach.

Born into a poor family in Tagarapuvalasa in Visakhapatnam district, Rambabu was passionate about running from his school days. This passion made him an all-around champion at the intermediate, degree and university levels. After his college, Rambabu wanted to join the Indian Army. But due to an injury, he could not. Later, he got a job at the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC).

Even after securing a job, Rambabu continued his passion by participating in national and international athletic events. He has won 72 medals at the national and international levels so far, including 2 gold medals in the 200 -meter and 50-meter races and a silver medal in the 100-meter race at the World Meet in Bangkok, which saw athletes from 44 countries vying for medals.

"I have participated in 11 nationals and three internationals so far. I have won 72 medals. When I look at them, I feel proud of myself," Rambabu says.

In 2017, a wrong surgery on his vertebra turned Rambabu's life upside down. He was confined to bed for 13 months. At that time, his wife was his support. Women's groups and other organisations supported Rambabu and gave him courage. With the help of physiotherapy, yoga and meditation, he returned to athletic tracks and started running again.