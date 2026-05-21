Rajasthan's Shyam Sundar To Represent India In 2026 Para Asian Games
Japanese cities of Aichi and Nagoya will host the games from October 18 to 24; the Bikaner para-archer to take part for a third time.
Published : May 21, 2026 at 6:16 PM IST
Bikaner: Para-archer Shyam Sundar Swami has been selected in the Indian team for the 2026 Para Asian Games to be held in the Japanese cities of Aichi and Nagoya from October 18 to 24, 2026. He will be representing India for a third time.
Participating in the two-day selection trials, organised by the Archery Association of India, in Haryana's Sonipat, Bikaner's Swami secured second place, cementing his position in the national squad.
Surendra Singh Gurjar, general secretary of the Rajasthan Archery Association, noted that Shyam Sundar will be representing India in an Asian-level competition for the third consecutive time. "This achievement is a matter of immense pride, not only for Rajasthan but also for the entire nation. Shyam Sundar's hard work, discipline, and unwavering dedication to the sport are propelling him to new heights," he said.
Congratulating Shyam Sundar on his achievement, Dipendra Singh, president of the Rajasthan Archery Association, said that athletes from the state are delivering outstanding performances on both national and international platforms.
"The standard of archery in Rajasthan is rising rapidly, and athletes from the region are making a name for themselves both nationally and globally on the strength of their talent," quipped Singh. He expressed confidence that Shyam Sundar would win a medal for the Indian team.
Shyam Sundar’s coach, Anil Joshi, said that it is through consistent guidance, rigorous practice, and technical training that athletes are able to reach the international level. He asserted that Shyam Sundar has strived to give his best, and this time, he will create history at the Asian Games.
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