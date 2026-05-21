ETV Bharat / sports

Rajasthan's Shyam Sundar To Represent India In 2026 Para Asian Games

Bikaner: Para-archer Shyam Sundar Swami has been selected in the Indian team for the 2026 Para Asian Games to be held in the Japanese cities of Aichi and Nagoya from October 18 to 24, 2026. He will be representing India for a third time.

Participating in the two-day selection trials, organised by the Archery Association of India, in Haryana's Sonipat, Bikaner's Swami secured second place, cementing his position in the national squad.

Surendra Singh Gurjar, general secretary of the Rajasthan Archery Association, noted that Shyam Sundar will be representing India in an Asian-level competition for the third consecutive time. "This achievement is a matter of immense pride, not only for Rajasthan but also for the entire nation. Shyam Sundar's hard work, discipline, and unwavering dedication to the sport are propelling him to new heights," he said.