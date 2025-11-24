ETV Bharat / sports

Rajasthan's Amar Singh Devanda Creates National Record In Asia Oceanic 100km Ultra Championship

Jaipur: Amar Singh Devanda, a Rajasthan-based ultramarathon runner, has once again brought glory to the country by creating a national record in the Asia Oceanic 100km Ultra Championship.

The 100km Ultra Championship was held in Bangkok on November 22-23. Amar won the championship in a national record time of 6:59:37 and bagged the gold medal. He is part of the 11-member team competing in the event organised by the International Association of Ultrarunners.

Amar Singh Devanda bags gold medal in Asia Oceanic 100km Ultra Championship (AFI's X handle)

This is a moment of pride for not only Rajasthan but the entire country. Amar, a Corporal in the Indian Air Force, has consistently raised the Indian flag at the global platform.