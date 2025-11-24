ETV Bharat / sports

Rajasthan's Amar Singh Devanda Creates National Record In Asia Oceanic 100km Ultra Championship

Athletics Federation of India posted on its X handle that Amar Singh Devanda was congratulated by Nadeem Khan, president, World Ultrarunning.

Rajasthan's Amar Singh Devanda Creates National Record In Asia Oceanic 100km Ultra Championship
Amar Singh Devanda (AFI's X handle)
Jaipur: Amar Singh Devanda, a Rajasthan-based ultramarathon runner, has once again brought glory to the country by creating a national record in the Asia Oceanic 100km Ultra Championship.

The 100km Ultra Championship was held in Bangkok on November 22-23. Amar won the championship in a national record time of 6:59:37 and bagged the gold medal. He is part of the 11-member team competing in the event organised by the International Association of Ultrarunners.

Amar Singh Devanda bags gold medal in Asia Oceanic 100km Ultra Championship (AFI's X handle)

This is a moment of pride for not only Rajasthan but the entire country. Amar, a Corporal in the Indian Air Force, has consistently raised the Indian flag at the global platform.

Amar's historic victory in Thailand prompted widespread celebrations in his native Chithwadi village in Chaumun of Jaipur district. Congratulations have flooded from local residents, sports enthusiasts, and the athletic community. His coaches and family members attributed this victory to his hard work, determination, and dedication to the country.

Amar Singh Devanda has created national record (AFI's X handle)

Amar has previously represented the country at the international stage numerous times, clocking remarkable achievements. Till date, Amar has won a total of five international medals, including four gold and one silver.

Previous Achievements:

  • April 2024, Canberra (Australia): Set a new record by running 272.537 kilometres in 24 hours at the Asia-Oceania Ultra Marathon Championships, winning a gold medal for India.
  • July 2023, Bengaluru: Represented India at the Asia-Oceania 100 km Championships.
  • December 2023, Taipei (China): Ran for India at the World Championships and achieved a remarkable performance.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) announced on X that Amar has created history by winning the Asia-Oceania 100 km Ultra Championship for India. "Amar Singh Devanda creates history for India, winning the Asia Oceania 100 km Ultra Championship in a National Record time of 6:59:37. He was congratulated by Dr. Nadeem Khan, President, World Ultrarunning," AFI said.

